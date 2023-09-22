Hallmark Limited sponsored Southern Regional Volleyball League taps in new talent from grassroots

Hallmark Limited’s MD Chidya Gondwe congratulating SRVL chairperson Ambilike Mwaungulu for a job well done

* Mangochi, DMI Pirates is occupying second position behind seasoned Blantyre-based Thunders

* Sponsors Hallmark Limited made clear that they should make sure they infiltrate the rural areas

By Duncan Mlanjira

Predominantly played in urban areas, secondary schools, colleges and universities, Southern Region Volleyball League (SRVL) — through its landmark sponsorship of K12 million from wholly Malawian-owned Hallmark Limited — has penetrated and nurtured talent in rural districts.

This was disclosed by visibly exhilarated SRVL chairperson, Ambilike Mwaungulu at a press briefing announcing that the season is about to conclude and a new entrant from Mangochi, DMI Pirates are occupying second position behind seasoned Blantyre-based Thunders.

On third place are Chikwawa Eagles followed by Michonya on 4th and Zomba’s Cobbe Artillery on 5th while the ladies category is lead by Genz from Blantyre, followed by Zomba’s Cobbe on 2nd place, Mangochi Queens on 3rd, Thyolo Sisters on 4th and Mangochi DMI Ladies on 5th.

Mwaungulu said when Hallmark Limited accepted to sponsor them, it was made clear that they should make sure they infiltrate the rural areas, which they rolled out by launching the milestone support in Machinga at the Teacher Training College (TTC) in November last year.

“Through the excitement we created there, low key teams in the district became inspired and joined the league,” he said. “We divided the league into 6 zones of 25 teams for men and 12 for ladies of which 12 for men and 10 for ladies qualified for the regional league.

“Since May, the season has been very competitive — thus we have a surprise package in Mangochi DMI Pirates occupying second place with just a few weeks before wrapping up the season end of October.”

He thus applauded Hallmark Limited for the commitment it made, through its Managing Director, Gift Chidya Gondwe of the sponsorship, which Mwaungulu described as a milestone in as far as SRVL is concerned.

On his part, Chidya Gondwe, who is an ardent sportsman — a golfer and president of Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) — said he is passionate of sports development and when he was approached to consider supporting volleyball, he thought it as an obligation to lend a hand.

“Volleyball is such an exciting game but it is mostly available for urban and school enthusiasts,” he said, adding that he was extremely pleased that the league’s administration has adhered to his emphasis that the sport should reach out to rural folks.

“Sports unites us all and that’s why teams are able to visit each other in their own areas, thereby marketing the volleyball amongst rural youths — which was my emphasis in accepting to sponsorship the Southern Region League.

“I am proud today and attests that the administrators have done a tremendous progress by inspiring more teams to join, especially those from Nsanje, Chikwawa, Machinga, Zomba, Mangochi and others areas.”

Chidya Gondwe implored on the urban public to grace volleyball matches that are being played either at Malawi University of Business & Applied Sciences (MUBAS), Blantyre Youth Centre, Cobbe Barracks, University of Malawi (Chancellor) and other places.

He also appealed to the corporate world to consider supporting the sport by sponsoring cup competitions or specific teams to meet their travel costs, as well as infrastructure development.

“Volleyball has the potential to develop and for the national team to compete favourably at international level,” he said. “The sport just lacks resources and if we all join hands and support it, it will gain some international status.”

The landmark sponsorship coincided with the company’s celebration of its 10th Anniversary of doing business in the country under Hallmark Creations, which rebranded to Hallmark Limited.

The rebranding was inspired by the country’s aspirations to attain its MW2063 national vision in the ardent need for business resilience, agility and digitization and strategic behavioral pillars to take the business to its desired business future.

The rebranding was a response to the market demands and to significantly contribute towards the national agenda and further contribute towards a great economic force in the SADC region that will harness the opportunities brought about by the Africa Free Continental Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The company supplies goods and provide services that include printing, information & communication technology (ICT); water chemicals, engineering (electrical, hydro and hardware); personal protective equipment (PPE); energy and general supplies.