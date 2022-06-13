Hallmark Creations Limited rebrands to Hallmark Limited in celebration of its 10th Anniversary

* ‘Hallmark @ 10: Call to Greatness’ as it enhances into a general supplying company in printing and all forgoing services

By Duncan Mlanjira

In celebration of its 10th Anniversary of doing business, Hallmark Creations has now rebranded to Hallmark Limited — inspired by the country’s aspirations to attain its MW2063 vision in the ardent need for business resilience, agility and digitization and strategic behavioral pillars to take the business to its desired business future.

In announcing the news to key stakeholders in the business, Managing Director Gift Gondwe said as a wholly Malawian-owned firm, they have “capacity to compete fairly with all players both local and international”.

“We are keen to build a strong foundation for vocational and professional national skills development as our way to support the Malawi economy through sustainable employment.

“We have restructured our way of doing business to ensure that our service delivery to you our clients, remains top notch. Our decade of growth is a clear testimony that there are too many of you out there that have accorded us unwavering support.

“Please receive our heartfelt appreciation. Zikomo Kwambiri. We believe you will continue supporting us as we induct ourselves into this new expanded territory of business.”

Gondwe said the company entered the Malawi market initially as a printing company and have served “numerous institutions across various sectors of the society to standards that we believe until now set us apart as a seriously growing local enterprise and an ambitious employer in the country”.

“Our growing capacity has helped us successfully listen and respond to the global trends, market demands and align our research efforts with what Malawians expect from a truly patriotic brand that we believe we are.

“The findings of our learning curve over the past decade have readied us to align with the national vision to create a better Malawi where job creation and splendor of opportunities correspond with the structural growth that this nation not only dreams of but is geared to achieve.

“We accept the challenge to respond to the market demands and significantly contribute towards the national agenda and further contribute towards a great economic force in the SADC region that will harness the opportunities brought about by the Africa Free Continental Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

The rebranded company now supplies goods and provide services that include information & communication technology (ICT); engineering (electrical, hydro and hardware); personal protective equipment (PPE); energy and general supply.

Going forward, the company’s ambition — “which is a product of tireless efforts to serve Malawians best combined with so many productive learnings” has spurred it into “a visionary path where as a company, we have diversified our investment portfolio and expanded our footprint to now be able to supply various products to complement your variety of business needs”.

“As an investment, we have traveled the world and established strategic global partnerships to complement some of the not so easy items to supply locally.

“Through these global alliances, we have become a bridge between various local institutions and the best and trusted suppliers in different categories of business around the world.”

Themed ‘Hallmark @ 10–Call to Greatness’, the 10th anniversary takes cognizance that the same drive that started Hallmark Creations Limited now inspires the company to call upon all well-meaning Malawians — both within and in the diaspora — the Government; parastatals; private sector institutions; non-governmental organisations; regulators; media; the Faith Community, individuals the country’s international partners “and indeed Citizen Number One of the Malawi Nation and the Vice-President, to join us as we usher into our business a new modus operandi of greatness”.

“This greatness is turning into a general supplying company — Hallmark Limited and in this Call, dubbed Hallmark @ 10, you will see Hallmark Limited carry out various brand awareness campaigns as well as corporate social responsibility activities.

“Hallmark @ 10 (Hallmark pa Zaka 10) will ensure your contribution to this decade of success is well recognized through incentivized pricing of our products and services and some philanthropic activities.

“Along the way as Hallmark Creations Limited, we had numerous difficult times including economic pains that came with the CoVID-19 pandemic, currency fluctuations and closing down of some institutions that were also our enablers, we missed targets and probably delayed some supplies.

“All of these have enabled us to build a thick skin and motivate us to apply the experience into becoming your trusted business partner for the foreseeable future.”

Thus Gondwe assures all stakeholders that going forward, they will continue to pride themselves as the leading 100% Malawian printer with end-to-end capacity.

“We head into the future with optimism,” Gondwe said. “We will keep counting on your incessant support and even more. Welcome to our Hallmark @ 10 offers which we will soon roll out and God Bless you all.”

Established in 2012 as Hallmark Creations Limited, Hallmark Limited is an established general supplying company created as a dream to contribute towards Malawi’s economic growth aspirations and create endless opportunities for Malawians and at the same time deliver profitable business results to its stakeholders.

The company has main offices in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu with representation countrywide and for further information, interested stakeholders are encourage to visit www.hcl.mw.