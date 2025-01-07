Haiya’s main focus for 2025 will be on six key areas of development

* Strategic partnership, governance, technical, infrastructure, competitions, commercial and marketing



* To review Mpira TV set up targeting 133% revenue increase

* Secure direct funding for national teams from Parliament; among others

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya, who clocked 365 days in office last month, described his first tenure as success and going forward into 2025, his main focus will be on six key area — namely strategic partnership, governance, technical, infrastructure, competitions, commercial and marketing.

At a cocktail to celebrate the milestone — held under the theme; ‘Reflecting 365 Days of Transformation Agenda’ at Bingu International Convention Centre on December 28 — Haiya is quoted by Fam.mw as saying he has set as a goal to secure Parliament’s direct funding for national teams.

This was a strategy that was given the nod by the Parliamentary Committee on Social & Community Affairs when it took note that FAM does not get enough funding from government, which is affecting their operations that culminates into poor performance of the national teams — especially Malawi Flames.

This was attested to by the Parliamentary Committee’s chairperson, Savel Kafwafwa after an engagement with FAM in November at Mpira Village in Chiwembe Township, Limbe — that was asked for by the MPs following concerns of the Flames’ recent performance and to understand what FAM was doing to correct the situation.

After being taken through of the challenges that FAM faces and what can be done to improve the performance of the national teams, Kafwafwa took note that as a new administration, FAM “is doing their best and their vision to transform the game is on track”.

“We have noted they do not get enough funding from government which is affecting their operations,” he was quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “So we are going to engage the responsible Ministry and Malawi National Council of Sports to see how best we can resolve the situation.

“We are going back satisfied seeing the commitment from the leadership the to ensure that Malawi football is transformed and the Flames qualify for the 2027 AfCON finals,” he had said.

Thus Haiya’s confidence of securing direct funding from the government following the vote of confidence given by the Parliamentary Committee — but meanwhile, FAM on its own plans to generate more revenue by reviewing Mpira TV set-up, targeting 133% revenue increase.

The association is also planning to complete construction of Nsanje Stadium and to rehabilitate Chilomoni and Mpira stadia as one way of generate more revenue.

Haiya also announced that FAM will embark of football calendar switch; to host first ever FAM awards and on the strategic partnership, among other things, will formalise memorandum of understanding (MoU) with other Football Associations (FA).

On achievements, Haiya said his administration within one year managed to win the trust of the corporate world which resulted in increased football sponsorships — citing the Airtel Top 8 sponsorship by Airtel Malawi by 188% from K243 million to K688 million for three years.

On top of that, the 2024 Castel Challenge Cup sponsorship was increased to K400 million from K320 million; the FDH Bank Cup was raised to K150 million from K120 million and for the first time, TNM Super League sponsorship was sponsored to the tune of K500 million from K150 million.

Haiya’s administration also secured 3-year sponsorship worth K1 billion from NBS Bank for National Division League which will kick off this year.

Within one year of Haiya’s administration, Fam launched its first ever 10-year strategic plan spanning from 2024 to 2034.

Haiya also opened the much-touted Luwinga Inclusive Academy in Mzuzu as part of export strategy at the same time rejuvenating youth football by investing into schools and youth football.

Investiment into Beach Soccer national team earned back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) finals qualification as well as to a bronze medal at COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship.

Haiya’s administration also restructured Flames technical panel as Kalisto Pasuwa was appointed interim coach for the matches against Burundi and Burkina Faso, in which the team registered their first win after losing four previous AfCON Morocco 2025 qualifiers.

The Flames registered a 3-0 win over Burkina Faso and a goal-less draw against Burundi.

But Haiya described the year as a mixed bag: “To sum it up, 2024 has been a year of mixed bag,” he is quoted as saying. “We managed to click the milestones we did put as we entered the office. Almost each and every milestone we have clicked.

“We have not done well on the Flames especially on the first games in the AfCONqualifiers. When we changed the technical panel we saw positive results.

“I believe we have taken a good path; as we are going into 2025, I believe is going to be something else that is going to help us to realise our dream of transforming the game,” Haiya said.

Other achievements in 2024 include hosting of the CAF Women Champions-COSAFA qualifier and the Four-Nations Tournament, that was participated by Kenya, Zimbabwe and Zambia during the FIFA international open window.

Present at the cocktail was Minister of Youth & Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, who said Haiya’s administration has started on a good note: “The new Fam leadership has started well, to say the least.

“I think everyone can agree that there is some much that they have managed to accomplish. The commissioning of the Luwinga Inclusive Academy is one of the key highlights,” he was quoted as saying.

Haiya executive committee include Madalitso Kuyera as 1st vice-president; Lameck Zetu Khonje as 2nd vice-president; female representative Felister Dossi with members being Bernard Harawa, Patrick Kapanga, Daudi Mtanthiko and Chimango Munthali.