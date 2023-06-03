Haiya pledges financial stability for Super League clubs

* It is also worth noting that all Super League clubs will receive K9 million for their operational activities

By George Mponda, MANA

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) president, Fleetwood Haiya has pledged to make sure that teams participating in the top flight league are financially stable.

He made the pledge on Friday in Mzuzu at a press briefing to reflect on his performance the the 90 days since he took the SULOM presidency, saying: “My leadership will help clubs realize more revenue and this season, we will roll out financial literacy training for club officials as well as players as one way of empowering them.

“It is also worth noting that all Super League clubs will receive K9 million for their operational activities of which K4.5 million has already been given out and this is contrary to the past decades whereby teams were struggling to fulfill commitments.”

He further called on the Government, the corporate world and other stakeholders to support efforts towards reforming Malawi’s football, saying they will get value for their investment.

One of the invited guests to the press conference, renowned social media influencer Julius Zimwanda Mithi, said Haiya’s leadership is showing positive signs towards uplifting Malawian football.

“Indeed, for a very long time teams playing in the Super League, especially small clubs, have been struggling to pay their players and even fulfill fixtures due to financial constraints.

“By empowering clubs financially, it will be easy for them to attain professional status, which will also make the league more financially attractive to investors and in the process Malawi’s football will improve.”

Last month, SULOM, in collaboration with its top flight league sponsor, TNM Plc launched an e-ticketing platform, first of its kind in Malawi, which will use Mpamba debit card to replace cash at gates during TNM Super League matches.

This is a plus for Haiya who has been a proponent for improved gate management and match revenue maximisation, which was part of his manifesto during the campaign for the presidency.

He had highlighted in his manifesto that challenges being faced in game and gate management was failure to embrace digital platforms and leveraging on existing e-networks.

Meanwhile, Malawi National Council of Sports is set to adopt report findings of the taskforce committee on revenue from gate collections which it constituted and highly recommended the football authorities to embrace E-ticketing in all facilities.

Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise emphasized that E-ticketing is the only solution that can help in curbing gate fraud and theft at football matches.

Madise admitted that the increase in fraud and theft in gate revenue is rampant in the country and put the football development at a risk as it is, among other things, making players suffer since their welfare is not improving.

Instead of benefiting from their sweat, Madise said it was sad that it is only those who are involved in fraud and theft who enjoy the money — adding that the problem is also forcing potential sponsors to stay away from football in order to protect their brand.

“This report is packed with facts that are really restricting our game to develop and for these challenges to be completely eliminated it will take time as it is a big system or culture but if all football stakeholders can work in collaboration we can easily deal with it.

“Yes, it can take time because those behind these loopholes will be definitely fighting back but as Sports Council, we are impressed with the report and will adopt it because we believe that the E-ticketing procedure recommended in the report is indeed the best solution,” Madise said.

In reacting to this, Haiya applauded the taskforce for the comprehensive report, which he said has gathered crucial points that are directly affecting the sport in as far as fraud and theft of gate revenues are concerned.

Haiya further promised to support the Sports Council in taking action with the aim of assisting teams to start making benefits from the games and improve welfare of players.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express