Haiya challenges Malawi national beach soccer team to bring COSAFA title

* The team is expected to leave for South Africa on Thursday for the championship which kicks off on Sunday in Durban

* Malawi finished as runners-up in their only appearance at the regional competition during the inaugural championship in 2015

Maravi Express

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya has challenged the national beach soccer team to replicate their top form they had in the inaugural COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship in 2015 by engaging an extra gear by bringing home the title.beat their previous record and win this year’s tournament, South Africa.

The team is expected to leave for South Africa on Thursday for the championship which kicks off on Sunday in Durban and Haiya made a courtesy visit at their preparation camp in Salima.

Malawi finished as runners-up in their only appearance at the regional competition during the inaugural championship held in Seychelles in 2015 after losing 9-4 to Madagascar in the final.

Haiya said the team has what it takes to win gold as they make a return to the competition after missing the last two editions in 2021 and 2022.

They are in group A alongside hosts South Africa, Seychelles and Saudi Arabia while Group B has Morocco, Angola, Mozambique and Tanzania.

“Despite not playing in many competitions since the team was formed in 2015, you have not disappointed whenever you are given an opportunity to compete,” Haiya told the squad.

“In your international debut in 2015 at the same tournament you won the silver medal. That was a great achievement being your first outing but since then, you have been exposed to internationa competition as you played in three COPA Dar es Salaam competitions and the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“Having qualified for AFCON, you now have come of age to go back to COSAFA and do better than 2015 — which is winning the cup.

“We know it is going to be tough with new teams like Saudi Arabia and Morocco in the picture. But for you to be the best, you must beat top sides. We will give you all the support to do well at the tournament,” Haiya said.

Saudi Arabia will participate as a guest team, making the Middle East nation the first non-African nation to compete at the competition while two other team outside COSAFA are North Africans Morocco and 2021 CAF Beach Soccer AFCON silver-medalists, Tanzania as invitational sides.

The COSAFA Beach Championship follows the recent conclusion of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where Africa was represented by reigning champions Senegal and runners-up Egypt.

Senegal, who dethroned Mozambique as CAF Beach Soccer AFCON champions in 2022, were present in the last COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship as an invitational side alongside Egypt.

Malawi’s group opponents Seychelles are building towards their hosting of the global finals next year and have recently been on a training camp in the United Arab Emirates while Saudi Arabia will bring an exciting Middle East flavour to the tournament.

In Group B, Mozambique are veterans of several Beach Soccer Cup of Nations and they defeated East African guest nation Tanzania in the COSAFA final in 2021 — a match that brought to an end a thrilling competition that was both hugely entertaining but also showcased the incredible skills in the region.

Mozambique added to the silver medal they won at the 2021 CAF Beach Soccer Cup of Nations which earned them a place at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia the same year.

Tanzania are always strong while Morocco have traditionally been strong in beach soccer and will perhaps be favourites for Group B honours, but will face plenty of competition.

Angola made the semifinals in 2021 and bring a physicality and no shortage of skill.

The 2022 COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship was won by African powerhouse Senegal, who beat Egypt 5-3 in the decider with Mozambique finishing fourth after losing 8-7 to Uganda in the bronze medal match.—Reporting by Fam.mw & COSAFA.com