Grand graduation ceremony held for healthcare professionals in majestic Muscat

By Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui

Muscat – the majestic capital city of the Sultanate of Oman came alive with a grand graduation ceremony of students belonging to the Ministry of Health’s Oman College of Health Sciences (OCHS) and the Higher Institute of Health Specialties (HIHS) on a pleasant wintery evening.

Secretary-General of the Education Council, His Excellency Dr. Said bin Hamad Al Rubaie, was the guest of honour.

In his admirable address, Prof. Mustafa Fahmi Mohammed, Dean, Oman College of Health Sciences (OCHS) said that the new 317 OCHS graduates are equipped with specialized knowledge and necessary training to meet the needs of the community.

This is the 2nd batch to graduate from the OCHS. Prof. Mustafa pointed out that the vision is to keep pace with the health and technical developments in the future systems for the Health System 2050 on a global scale considering the process of tangible and reflective contribution in delivering high degrees of quality in health systems.

He spoke of the high quality curricula and commended the students and their parents for their hard work and support respectively.

He recalled that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said stresses the importance of knowledge and the necessity of following up with development and open mindedness on the basis of reflection and experience.

Since his ascension to the throne, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has set rules and strategies for the Ministry of Health. The motto of which is ‘Health is the right of every citizen’ (الصحة حق لكل مواطن ).

Since then, the Ministry of Health has adopted this motto as a principle, according to Dr. Manal bint Abdul Majeed Al Zadjali, Dean, Higher Institute of Health Specialties (HIHS).

She reminded the attentive audience at the graduation ceremony about His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’ commitment towards overall development, peace, education and healthcare. One hundred and seventeen (117) HIHS students graduated today.

Dr. Manal informed that the Higher Institute offers 9 specialized programs taught at the level of postgraduate diploma and a specialized bachelor.

Through these programs, the HIHS continues to promote health and raise the efficiency and quality of health services, which the Ministry of Health is keen to provide in evidence-based and advanced manner, within its five-year strategic plans.

In line with this approach and since its establishment in 1995, the institute has graduated approximately 3,129 graduates with post basic diploma, specialized bachelor and postgraduate diplomas in different specialties.

Dr. Manal expressed her gratitude to the academic and administrative staff of the HIHS for their continuous support and guidance that they gave to these graduates for them to reach their goals.

She applauded the young graduates and urged them to appreciate the power of knowledge and adhere to continuous professional development for it will ensure the development of their professional careers and greater achievements which will benefit Oman and all its citizens.

Muna bint Saed Al Shamas, a graduating student narrated her academic experiences and expressed her sentiments of gratitude to faculty and parents. She congratulated her fellow graduates.

Dr. Abdallah Al Balushi administered the professional pledge to the graduating healthcare professionals.

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Talib Al-Hinai, Undersecretary of Planning Affairs at the Ministry of Health and the president of the Academic Council, Dr. Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, Director General of Human Resources Development (DGHRD), General Directors, Associate Deans, Assistant Deans, faculty members, students and their parents attended the event at the state-of-the-art Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre of the life style and business destination — Madinat ul Irfan in the fast-expanding Muscat city.

Dr. Khadija Ahmed Ismail, Dean, College of Pharmacy, Alexandria, Egypt, graced the impressive academic event.