Government to engage stakeholders on workers plight—Chakwera

* I am therefore directing the Minister of Labour to resurrect regular meetings of the tripartite labour advisory committee with immediate effect

* After MCTU asked government to adjust upwards workers minimum wage to match the rising cost of living

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa, MANA

At the commemoration of this year’s Labour Day held at Masintha on Monday in Lilongwe, President Lazarus Chakwera says his government will engage stakeholders in finding solutions to the issues and concerns raised by workers in the country.

The President was responding to concerns raised by Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) president, Charles Kumchenga — who asked government to adjust upwards workers minimum wage to match the rising cost of living.

Kumchenga asked the government to mitigate the high cost of living, formalise the informal sector, extend the social protection and promote decent work, among others.

Thus Chakwera said: “I assure you that my government will engage all relevant stakeholders in finding solutions to these issues as a going concern. “I am therefore directing the Minister of Labour to resurrect regular meetings of the tripartite labour advisory committee with immediate effect.”

Commemorated under the theme: ‘Natural Disasters, Threat to Livelihood and Decent Work: Creating Decent Jobs and Extending Social Protection is Key to Sustainable Recovery’, the President highlighted the challenges facing the nation as a result of Cyclone Freddy-induced disaster which hard hit the Southern Region.

He said natural disasters are not only a threat to livelihood and decent work but an affliction that has befallen the nation — while observing that thousands of people’s livelihood in the Southern Region had been destroyed by floods triggered by Cyclones Idai, Anna, Gombe and Freddy.

“In economic terms, Cyclone Freddy alone has sunk more workers into unemployment and poverty, increased food insecurity and malnutrition, and reduced their access to health, education, utility, transport and sanitation services.”

He thus called on all Malawians to get aggressive with rebuilding ravaged communities, their economies and infrastructure with greater resilience to climate induced disasters.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Adda-Dontoh said this year’s theme resonates well with the dedication she witnessed of Malawian workers during the cholera outbreak and Cyclone Freddy.

She saluted the solidarity and dedication displayed by the workers and urged employees to provide work opportunities to women and ensure workers rights are respected.

Minister of Labour, Agnes Nyalonje said they will engage in a series of activities aimed at improving productivity and wealth creation, saying among others to intensify labour inspection and occupational safety and health inspection, resume continuous tripartite dialogue between government, MCTU and Employers Association of Malawi (ECAM).

“My Ministry, together with employers and workers will also focus on promoting innovation and continuous improvement in the workplace through improved training,” she said.

At the function, seven employers were given awards in various best selected labor practices with Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc emerging the overall winner.

The labour commemoration activities started with a solidarity walk where both the President and his Vice, Saulos Chilima joined.