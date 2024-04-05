Government suspends export of raw soya beans



* Necessitated following an assessment of soya bean production for the current agricultural production season

* Ministry of Agriculture’s national crop estimate exercise has shown that there is a 20% decline in the production of soya beans

* Attributed to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the current farming season in Malawi

By Gift Chiponde, MANA

The Ministry of Trade & Industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, has suspended the exportation of raw soya beans with effect from Monday, April 8, 2024.

Confirming contents of a press release issued by the Secretary for Trade & Industry, Christina Zakeyo, the Ministry’s public relations officer, Patrick Botha said the decision to restrict exports of raw soya beans has been necessitated following an assessment of soya bean production for the current agricultural production season.

Botha added that the national crop estimates exercise carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture has shown that there is a 20% decline in the production of soybeans attributed to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the current farming season in Malawi.

He said the restriction, therefore, aims to support local industries and investors in the soya value added chain to access the produce as it is the main raw material in the production processes of by-products which include cooking oil, and soya cake among others.

He further explained that the directive is also in line with the country’s national development plan, the MW2063 of promoting value addition and industrialisation as one of the key pillars of the economy.

In the press release, the Ministry of Trade & Industry has advised the business community and the general public that, all previous licenses on the exportation of raw soya beans that were issued by the Ministry — under the Control of Goods Act — are hereby revoked and will not be valid from Monday, saying traders who will be found exporting raw soya beans during the suspension period will likely face the law.

Last month, Minister of Trade & Industry, Sosten Gwengwe visited the Agri Value Chain (AVC) Oil Processing Plant at Nsundwe in Lilongwe where he asked the company to start reaching out to farmer cooperatives and give out technical assistance in order for farmers to upscale the production of soya beans.

He further said Ministry was committed to joining hands with industries like AVC Limited in achieving pillar number 3 in the MW2063 which is industrialisation and he also expressed gratitude to AVC Limited for doing what President Lazarus Chakwera has been preaching on production and job creation as the factory is already employing over 300 people.

In his remarks, AVC Limited’ country head, Rajneesh Dabral said the agro-processing sector is very critical to the country, especially in adding value to the locally produced crops like soya beans.

“You will be surprised to know that more than 75% of edible oil which is the most basic commodity is currently imported from outside which is draining our resources in terms of forex, as such, there is a need for us to be producing it locally,” he said.

Dabral further emphasised that their company will also be exporting soya bean as one of their principal by-product, saying this will help the country in generating forex.

Lately, students from several universities are benefiting from AVC Limited through Internship opportunities being offered at the Oil Processing Plant.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express