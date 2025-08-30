Government secures 160 million litres of fuel for September-October

MERA CEO Henry Kachale at the press briefing held last evening in Lilongwe

* A vessel carrying 48 million litres of both petrol and diesel is already on its way and in addition, 56 million litres of petrol and 57 million litres of diesel have already been secured

* MERA is using both government-to-government (G-to-G) agreements and open tender systems to stabilise supply, noting that fuel volumes procured this year are 27% higher than the total imported in 2024

By Maryam Ibrahim, MANA

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) and the National Oil Company of Malawi Limited (NOCMA) have assured the public of steady fuel availability in the coming months, with 160 million litres already procured for September and October 2025.

At a press briefing last evening at the Central Office of Information in Lilongwe, MERA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Henry Kachaje said they are committed to maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply despite rising demand.

“A vessel carrying 48 million litres of both petrol and diesel is already on its way,” he said. “In addition, 56 million litres of petrol and 57 million litres of diesel have already been secured.

Kachaje added that MERA is using both government-to-government (G-to-G) agreements and open tender systems to stabilise supply, noting that fuel volumes procured this year are 27% higher than the total imported in 2024.

Secretary for Energy, Alfonso Chikuni highlighted governments long-term plans to strengthen fuel security — adding that since adopting the G-to-G model in October 2024, Malawi has engaged Oman and Abu Dhabi as supply partners and harmonised diesel specifications with the region to enhance storage capacity at Nacala.

“The Government is working with Mozambique to expand infrastructure along the Nacala Corridor, which will increase storage and offloading capacity both at the ports and inland depots in Blantyre and Lilongwe.”

Chikuni then urged Malawians to safeguard national fuel supplies, lamenting reports that some traders are exporting fuel to neighbouring countries, saying: “Our appeal to Malawians is to be patriotic and protect this strategic commodity.”

Currently, Malawi has 378 licensed filling stations across the country and on his part, Kachaje warned filling station operators against hoarding and other malpractices, stressing that MERA has the legal authority to suspend or revoke licences for non-compliance.

“Every licensee must ensure that their employees fully understand and abide by these regulations. Any violation will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

He disclosed that 18 filling stations and one oil marketing company have already been suspended for possessing over 200,000 litres of fuel without authorisation, adding that, effective September 1, oil companies will not be allowed to supply fuel to filling stations without CCTV surveillance systems.

Meanwhile, MERA and the Malawi Police Service have launched joint operations to clamp down on illegal fuel vending, warning that the black market is undermining the economy and endangering consumers.

MERA public relations officer (PRO), Fetina Khonje stressed that the fuel sector is tightly regulated and requires full compliance with licensing standards.

“All entities in the fuel industry must meet set criteria to protect market integrity and public safety,” she said while deputy regional police PRO, Alfred Chimthere said they have intensified surveillance to address the growing problem of unlicensed fuel sales.

“This illegal trade puts lives at risk and exploits desperate consumers,” Chimthere said, while noting that black market sales persist despite strict bylaws — largely driven by fuel scarcity at filling stations and price differences with neighbouring countries that make smuggling profitable.

Chimthere said most vendors operate without the licenses required to handle petroleum products, highlighting the dangers of unregulated sales.

Mangochi Police is currently on high alert by conducting intelligence-driven operations targeting illegal fuel trading within the town — led by Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Limbani Bekete — which is aimed at curbing the rising trend of illegal fuel trading as it negatively affects the country’s economy and national security.

Mangochi Police PRO, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi reports that between February and August, they have confiscated more than 10,134 litres of fuel during the operations, leading to several arrests and convictions.





Just last week, Second Grade Magistrate’s Court in Mangochi convicted and fined five men and one woman a total of K2.125 million for possessing 2,055 litres of fuel without permits — and the fuel, just as the other consignment that was confiscated, was forfeited to Government.

The Police thus assure that patrols and enforcement operations will continue in hotspot areas to deter black market operators.—Additional reporting by Santos Zefania, MANA; editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express