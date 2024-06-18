Government pledges comprehensive inquiry on plane crash

Kunkuyu during the press briefing

* Discussing with international agencies to help on the investigation process

* We know that many Malawians have questions about what really happened during the accident

By Sheminah Nkhoma, MANA

Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu has said government is committed to having independent investigators for the plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima, former First Lady Madame Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri and the seven others.

At a press briefing held at the Office of President & Cabinet in Lilongwe today, Kunkuyu said the government is discussing with international agencies to help on the investigation process.

He added that there is need for Malawians to remain calm as they are working on the issue: “We have consulted international agencies to come in and investigate as well as local experts because we know that many Malawians have questions about what really happened during the accident.”

He said the discussions with international agencies are at advanced stage so that they could start the process.

Kunkuyu appreciated all the support which was rendered to the government during the trying times and expressed government’s gratitude to all religious groups, especially the Catholic community, the media, international partners and all Malawians for coming together.