Government invites applications for 4 top executive posts at ADMARC

Comptroller of Statutory Corporations has released a public notice inviting interested people to apply for top executive positions at Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC).



The positions are chief executive officer (CEO); head of operations; head of finance and head of human resources & administration.

In the notice, the Comptroller says ADMARC Ltd’s Board of Directors resolved to overhaul the agriculture marketing company by corporate restructuring and approved its new structures with new skills sets to take the new ADMARC forward after all employees were retrenched.

The notice further says ADMARC Limited Company was established as Statutory Corporation in 1971 under Chapter 67.03 of the Laws of Malawi.

The Act was repealed in 2003 in which ADMARC was incorporated as a Limited Liability Company, under the Companies Act.

The repeal saw ADMARC Limited becoming a non-subverted Statutory Corporation, but with Government being a major shareholder with up to 99% shares.

Thus as a statutory corporation in agricultural marketing, the company invites applications for, first the chief executive officer at Grade AL 1 — reporting to the Board of Directors to be based at the Head Office in Limbe, whose job purpose is to provide strategic leadership and direction in the development and implementation of policies, work plans and strategies for the company’s objectives.

Key duties and responsibilities include:

1. Undertaking day-to-day management consultations, supervision and guidance on the activities of all the departments of the Institute through their respective heads, exercising authority and leadership;

2. Initiating the formulation of appropriate organizational and management structures for assurance of optimal efficiency in serving AL customers and publics; and among others

3. Ensuring efficient, economic and effective use of company resources through prudent prioritization of work plans, activities and control of company budget.

Minimum qualifications and experience include:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Business management, Agribusiness, Operations Management, Strategic management or Marketing;

• Ten years’ experience at top management level in a public or private sector organization

Knowledge, skills and abilities include:

• Strong strategic thinking and analytical and problem-solving skills;

• Excellent guidance and counselling and interpersonal skills;

• Ability to work in a team environment;

• Good communication skills both oral and written as well as strong organizational skills.

The head of operations at Grade AL2 — reporting to the general manager it to provide strategic leadership in the development and implementation of policies, work plans and strategies for the department’s objectives.

Its key duties and responsibilities, amongst others, are:

1. Providing strategic leadership and guidance in overall planning, direction, coordination, supervision and control of Department’s operations to achieve its purpose and objectives;

2. Initiating and/or participating in formulation of appropriate organizational and management structures in the Department for assurance of optimal efficiency in serving the customers;

3. Ensuring efficient, economic and effective use of Department’s resources through prudent prioritization of work plans, activities and control of company budget;

4. Monitoring and controlling revenue and expenditure to ensure adherence to policy, regulations, systems and procedures in order to attain and demonstrate good corporate governance;

5. Liaising with the CEO and appropriate Government authorities to discuss, secure advice, guidance, authorization and/or decision on the matters of strategic importance; and

6. Ensuring that manpower needs are met through appropriate recruitment, remuneration, promotions, staff development and discipline policies, procedures, systems and levels without jeopardizing Department’s sustainability

Knowledge, skills and abilities needed are:

• Strong Strategic thinking and analytical and problem-solving skills;

• Excellent guidance and counselling and interpersonal skills;

• Ability to work in a team environment and good communication skills both oral and written

The head of finance at Grade AL2 reporting to the General Manager os to provide strategic leadership, direction and guidance on prudent use and management of all financial and material resources to enable the company achieve its goals in the most efficient and effective manner.

It’s key duties and responsibilities include;

1. Providing leadership for the formulation of financial accounting strategies in order to ensure that financial services contribute effectively and efficiently to the goals of the company;

2. Advising the CEO and top management team on financial matters and establishing appropriate policies and procedures to ensure compliance with legal and professional standards

3. Facilitating the preparation of financial statements and production of cost, management, revenue and expenditure accounts;

4. Coordinating the preparation/consolidation of annual budgets and monitoring and controlling expenditure patterns of AL;

5. Coordinating the production of Monthly/Quarterly Operational Reports and Financial Statements for the information of the Chief Executive and the Board;

6. Advising Chief Executive Officer and the Board on sourcing of external and internal financing and ensuring compliance with financing terms and conditions;

7. Interpreting and advising on company financial policy, systems, regulations and procedures;

8. Ensuring that appropriate and adequate internal controls are in place and operational;

9. Establishing reviews and maintaining sound financial management systems, rules, policies, regulations and procurement matters;

10. Monitoring cash and bank balances, and short-term and long-term investments;

11. Monitoring and controlling expenditure to ensure adherence to budget policies, systems and procedures and advising management and stakeholders on financial matters; and

12. Identifying capacity development needs of subordinates in the Department

Qualifications and experience are;

• Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy or related field from a recognized institution;

• Master’s Degree in Accounting/Finance or Business Administration and full professional qualification such as: ACCA, CPA, CIMA, or ACA;

• At least seven years relevant post qualification experience at senior management level

The head of human resources & administration is at grade AL2 reporting to the General Manager to provide strategic leadership, direction and guidance on HR and administration activities in an efficient and effective manner to enable ADMARC Limited achieve its goals.

It’s key duties and responsibilities include:

1. Facilitate provision of quality legal advice and guidance on legal matters to the Board, management and staff and litigation services as required;

2. Serve as secretary to the Board of Directors and all its sub-committees;

3. Prepare agenda items and supporting papers for Board meetings in consultation with the CEO and Board chairperson;

4. Providing overall strategic guidance, direction and control over all HR management and administration services in the department;

5. Identifying gaps in HR and administration practices and policies and making appropriate recommendations;

6. Providing direction, and advising management on the performance evaluation of staff, and providing training and development needs and opportunities to staff, among others.

Qualifications and experienced researchers:

• A Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Strategic Management from a recognised institution;

• A Master’s Degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Strategic Management;

• A minimum of seven years’ work experience at a managerial level in a busy commercial organization of comparable size.

Interested people are expected to submit their applications with up-to-date detailed curriculum vitae (CV), including names and addresses of three traceable referees and certified copies of certificates not later than February 28th to:

The Comptroller of Statutory Corporations,

Department of Statutory Corporations,

P. O. Box 30061,

Lilongwe 3.

Only shortlisted candidates will be acknowledged and invited for interviews and the notice adds that ADMARC Limited is an equal opportunity employer.