Government committed to providing affordable and accessible internet connectivity to all Malawians—Minister Kunkuyu

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu has reiterated government’s commitment to providing affordable and accessible internet connectivity to all Malawians.

Kunkuyu made these remarks today at the opening of a two-day International Communication Union (ITU) regional workshop on cost models for data services and international internet connectivity, organised by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe the Minister emphasised that the workshop will serve as a platform to address challenges that developing countries like Malawi are facing with internet connectivity services.

He highlighted that the government is committed to ensuring that Malawians have access to affordable internet services.

In his remarks, MACRA’s Director General, Daud Suleman said the workshop will help the regulatory body to ensure that Malawians can meaningfully connect to the internet, which is one of the enablers in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ITU, the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs), is made up of a membership of 193 States and more than 1,000 companies, universities, and international and regional organisations.

Last week, MACRA also held an ICT consumers stakeholder meetings in Blantyre, Mzuzu and in Lilongwe as part of World Consumer Rights Day 2024 commemorations and in Blantyre, it attracted participation from business leaders, Consumer & Fair Trading Commission (CFTC), Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) and consumers of ICT services from the Southern Region.

The global theme this year is ‘Fair and Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Consumers’ while the meeting focused on this year’s local sub-theme which is ‘Fair and Reasonable Disclosure of Terms and Conditions to ICT Services Consumers’.

MACRA Board Director, Alekeni Wodala Menyani again emphasized on the importance of consumers exercising their right to have adequate information when it comes to accessing ICT services.

“Usually, service providers hide important information in lengthy documents of terms and conditions, but it is your right as consumers to know what is stipulated in contractual agreements,” he said.

Making a presentation, MACRA’s Deputy Director of Consumer Affairs, Kelious Mlenga reiterated the importance of an informed consumer when making decisions.

He stated that consumers have a right and among those rights is a right to redress where consumers of ICT services can report any grievances to MACRA through a toll-free number 261.

On the part of CFTC, it commemorated this year’s World Consumer Rights Day under the theme; ‘Terms and Conditions, Traders’ Obligations’ to amplify the importance of knowing terms & conditions taking cognizance that most consumers are not conversant with this right.

Ahead of the commemoration, CFTC Executive Director, Lloyds Vincent Nkhoma“ said in a statement that in choosing the theme ‘Terms and Conditions, Traders’ Obligations’, the Commission has been motivated by the increasing number of complaints regarding unfair and unreasonable terms and conditions; lack of their disclosure by traders; and unilateral waver of the terms and conditions without the consent of consumer — thereby rendering the agreements void.

“Such conducts have been mostly rampant in contract farming, energy sector and financial services sector including insurance, banking and microfinance,” he had said, while reminding consumers and traders that terms and conditions must be well understood by both parties and that they must be written in plain and understandable language.

“The Commission also reminds the general public that terms and conditions which are unfair, unconscionable, inequitable, oppressive or unreasonable to consumers have no effect on the contracts.”

Thus CFTC emphasises that in drafting the terms and conditions parties must be guided that the terms are clear and understandable; be drafted in the official language; and must be drafted in characters that are legible.

Where the contract is entered into locally, it must have a written translation into the national local language and must be read and explained to an illiterate, blind, mute and similarly disabled party in a language they understand.

CFTC further says during the week beginning on Sunday, March 10, the are conducting a number of activities aimed at raising awareness about consumer rights — specifically on terms and conditions.

Majority of consumers never take careful scrutiny of terms and conditions by service providers as they are written is very small print and very long winded.

They are never provided in local language but just English and by the time they complain of an unfair service, the service provider then prints the terms and conditions in large fonts.—Info on MACRA taken on Malawi Government page