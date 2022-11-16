Government bemoans increasing cases of mob justice

A video clip of mob justice that circulated on social media

By Chilungamo Missi, MANA

Minister of Homeland and Internal Security, Jean Sendeza has Malawians to desist from mob justice, saying the practice is denying innocent citizens justice and putting people’s security in danger.

Sendeza said this on Tuesday at Limbe Police Training School when she presided over the passing out parade of 1,359 police constables, saying community members should handover suspects to the police.

She emphasized that taking the law into their own hands through mob justice practice is criminal because a suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

She added that the public should embrace the police in dialogue as a way of resolving disagreements instead of destroying property, which becomes hard for government to replace.

“I want to urge all Malawians to desist from this behaviour because if you torch a police station and police officer’s houses, we are denying our own people services to do with security,” she said.

Sendeza also hailed Malawi Police Services for ensuring gender balance when recruiting police officers as out of the 1,359 new recruits, 41% are women.

“This shows that the establishment of the police service is increasing and with these new recruits it will help with security by increasing the manpower which is needed when crimes arise.”

Inspector General of Police, Marylyn Yolamu said the new officers will make significant contribution to MPS as it has now increased the number of police officers from 15,142 to 16,500.

Yolamu also hailed government for the construction of new police houses, saying providing the men and women in uniform with their needs ensures motivation in their work.

She explained that construction some of the houses have already been completed while others are still underway.

She, however, asked government to provide MPS with new fleet of vehicles, saying the cost of maintaining old ones is becoming very expensive, thereby hindering service delivery.