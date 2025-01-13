Government asked to bring to book culprits involved in negligence and poor decision-making as highlighted in plane crash report by Commission of Inquiry

Representatives of the CSOs (left-right) Madalitso Banda, Caesar Kondowe, Samuel Aaron and Unandi Banda

By Duncan Mlanjira

Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Network is asking the government to take corrective action over some levels of negligence and poor decision-making in the aviation sector as highlighted in the plane crash report presented by the Commission of Inquiry.

The CSO Network-Southern & Eastern Region Chapter made the call on Monday, January 13, saying they stand by the findings of the two independent reports, first by German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) and the Commission of Inquiry that President Lazarus Chakwera constituted after the BFU presented its preliminary report.

In both investigation, the CSOs observe that some levels of negligence and poor decision-making in the aviation sector were uncovered and “it is essential for those responsible for the oversight and management of the aviation sector to take accountability for their failures”.

“Both reports also pointed to systemic gaps within the aviation sector. To prevent future tragedies and improve safety standards, we urge the Government of Malawi to take corrective action.

“This includes addressing the identified shortcomings in institutions such as the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Homeland Security.”

The CSOs, represented by Madalitso Banda, Samuel Aaron (Eastern Region); Caesar Kondowe and Unandi Banda (South), applauded the Government’s efforts to address the public’s concerns by facilitating the independent investigations into the June 10, 2024 MDF plane crash that claimed lives of State Vice-President, Saulos Chilima and eight others.

“This government’s commitment to ensuring an independent and transparent inquiry is commendable and marks a historic milestone in Malawi’s pursuit of accountability.

“We applaud the efforts to follow through on this investigation and urge the government to continue this transparent approach in addressing other unresolved issues in the country.”

“The call for an inquiry was a justifiable response, considering the high-profile nature of those on board and we commend the thoroughness demonstrated by both the German BFU and the Malawi Commission of Inquiry.

“We affirm that the Commission’s work, guided by terms of reference (ToRs), has provided clarity on many questions that emerged in the public discourse. Furthermore, we acknowledge and commend the profound work done by the commission of inquiry despite given limited time.

“We are aware that the findings has brought different opinions from general public, we believe that this very normal in any findings or research especially in this modern advanced democracy and the manner of the case at hand,” said the CSOs.

When updating the public during the course of investigations, the Commission of Inquiry, led by Justice Jabbar Alide, raised concerns that — while the response of the individuals summoned to appear before it was positive — there was poor response to its call for information, and voluntary presentation of any information as regards to the accident.

The Commission maintained that considering the national interest and the wide debate that the aircraft accident generated and the subsequent calls for the inquiry in both the social media and mainstream media, it had been the commission’s expectation that members of the general public were going to respond to their call.

This has also been noted by the CSOs, and thus encouraged those “with additional credible evidence to bring it forward to appropriate institutions that can bring additional information to the inquiry report while Malawians are also waiting for the final technical report from German BFU”.

“We urge all Malawians to remain united despite having different opinions on the findings of the independent reports and work towards the greater good of our nation.

“This is a critical moment for Malawi, one that calls for a collective effort to strengthen our nation. True leadership is demonstrated in bringing people together, not in perpetuating divisions.

“Let us rise above political divides, focus on our shared future and place the well-being of our nation at the forefront of our collective efforts. Our success as a nation depends on our ability to overcome challenges together, in unity.”

The CSOs also applauded the members of the Commission of Inquiry for the sacrifice in accepting the challenge to serve, saying: “Their willingness to take on such a demanding responsibility speaks to their dedication to the nation.

“The Commission’s composition, featuring individuals of high moral standing and expertise, demonstrated the integrity of the process. As we continue to grow as a nation, let us be proactive in preventing future tragedies.”

They maintained that the lessons of the past, including the loss of Vice-President Chilima, must not be forgotten by also acting swiftly to address infrastructural and safety concerns to avert future tragedies.

“Examples include the MV. Ilala ferry, which has served for over 60 years but poses significant risks, and the substandard buildings in our cities — we must address these issues before they result in more fatalities.

“As a nation, we must focus on providing solutions to the challenges we face, and failure to act is a human rights oversight. Bad governance has allowed dangerous situations to persist and it is time for accountability.”