GOtv to bring live coverage of 2024/25 European football leagues season

Maravi Express

As the curtain closes for the UEFA EURO 2024, which Malawians passionately followed, can now smile ahead of the 2024/25 European club football of the English Premiership, La Liga, Serie A as they will be beamed live on GOtv platform.

Malawians intimately watch European leagues, especially the English Premiership, supporting top teams such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City — and MultiChoice is bringing the live games on GOtv’s SuperSport channels.

The excitement and euphoria of the English club football died down as soon as Manchester City retained the title for unprecedented fourth successive season, which but the UEFA EURO 2024 afforded the fans to follow up on their favourite club players in their national teams in Germany.

A press statement from MultiChoice takes cognizance that fans do attest that “each season comes with its own set of dramatic moments, but there’s just something about the upcoming season that feels as if the world of football is about to go through a sensational transition — from good to great and beyond”.

“Nothing is off the table, we are expecting legendary goals, exceptional coaching and many more. Collect this season’s league tickets on GOtv, your best football friend and enjoy a season like no other,” said the statement.

The English Premiership kicks off on Friday August 16, of which Malawian fans of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea want to see Manchester City be wrestled of the title they have won for an unprecedented fourth successive season.

This success prompted BBC Sport’s top football journalist, Phil McNutty to describe the all-conquering Man City that they “once again proved they are the great untouchables of the Premier League”.

This fans will anticipate one of the three teams to win the title this time around after Man City crushed Arsenal’s dreams on the final day of the season.

The 2024/25 league season opens with a fixture between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford and after Erik ten Hag guided the team to win the FA Cup in a performance which Phil McNulty described as Erik ten Hag “finest moment of his time in charge of the Red Devils”.

The FA Cup final proved one of those delicious twists the Beautiful Game so often delivers and Man United fans expect Ten Hag’s tactical masterclass that beat rivals Man City 2-1 to continue on first matchday against Fulham — it being a home match.

Liverpool will have a different feel with new manager Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp while Chelsea also have a new boss in the reins in the form of EFL Championship winner Enzo Marcesa.

“Perhaps we might have different title contenders this season — find out all about it with your bestie, GOtv,” says MultiChoice. “For fans of Kylian Mbappe, they will be in for a treat as he’s set to make his debut as a Real Madrid player this season.

“Will he adapt well to La Liga or will it take him some time to adjust from the French top-flight? The pressure will be on him as well because Los Blancos did the double last season by winning the league and the UEFA Champions League.”

For the Serie A, the team most followed is Inter Milan, who are expected to pick up right where they left off in their mission not to let their rivals AC Milan get closer to the title.

Atalanta, who won the UEFA Europa League with the help of Niegerian Ademola Lookman’s hat trick in the final, shouldn’t be ruled out as well and shouldn’t be missed out on seeing them back in action too.

Apart from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga, GOtv also provide some African magic for fans to enjoy in the form of the Zambian Super League and Ethiopian Premier League.

The nonstop football action will be available on GOtv Max for Premier League coverage, GOtv Supa+ for Serie A, La Liga, Europa League, and more — and to reconnect or manage their subscriptions, fans are advised to visit MyGOtv App and also to stream all matches on the go with the GOtv Stream App.