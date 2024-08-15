GOtv Supa+ subscription revised downwards from K49,500 to K45,000 from today till November 10

* GOtv is dedicated to providing our customers with the best value and entertainment



With effect from today, August 15, the subscription fee of GOtv Supa+ package, has been revised downwards from K49,500 to K45,000 till November 10.

In a statement, MultiChoice said they are pleased to offer even greater value and more of the content the viewers love on a package that exceeds their entertainment needs.

“This is the perfect opportunity for customers to get immersed in the world of entertainment and for existing customers to upgrade to Supa+ to enjoy significant savings in time for the 2024/2025 European football season,” said the statement.

The English Premiership, which Malawians closely follow, opens the season tomorrow, August 16 between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford.

Thus, MultiChoice encourages viewers to sign up or upgrade now and enjoy more football action and more entertainment with GOtv Supa+ for an expansive content offering that includes:

* The best football coverage from the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A — with over 300 games and exclusive channels like SuperSport Premier League Channel 66;

* Diverse entertainment in which viewers enjoy over 65+ channels featuring the latest movies, series, and shows from Hollywood, as well as popular local and international entertainment. From M-Net Movies and Disney to Zambezi Magic and National Geographic — “there’s something for everyone”.

* Family-friendly content: GOtv Supa+ caters to every member of the household with channels like Cartoon Network for kids and Studio Universal for movie enthusiasts.

Averess Ndhlovu-Chella, MultiChoice Malawi managing director, is quoted in the statement as saying: “GOtv is dedicated to providing our customers with the best value and entertainment.

“The new price on GOtv Supa+ reflects our commitment to making top-quality content accessible to more households. We are excited for our customers to enjoy this enhanced viewing experience and the upcoming new football season.

“So why not choose GOtv Supa+ now? This is the perfect moment to enhance your viewing experience and enjoy the best content at an affordable price. Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer!”

To sign up, upgrade or reconnect to GOtv Supa+ to experience a world of limitless entertainment and superior sports coverage, customers are encouraged to cisit www.gotvafrica.com/en-mw; download the MyGOtv App, or use *470# to make the switch to more value and more entertainment.