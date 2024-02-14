Gospel songstress Lorna Chewere records another album, ‘Ndaima Nji’

* Recorded and produced by renowned performing artist, Collen Ali’s True Tone Studio in Blantyre in liaison with her husband Larry Chewere



By Duncan Mlanjira

Exactly a year after releasing her first album, ‘Monga Ndili’ (Just as I am), gospel songstress Lorna Chewere is back with another — a 9-record, ‘Ndaima Nji’ (I stand firm), that’s also packed with very soothing melody for the soul.

Recorded and produced by renowned performing artist, Collen Ali’s True Tone Studio in Blantyre in liaison with her husband Larry Chewere, the melodious tracks’ lead guitar were played by Collen himself while the backing vocals for the soothing ballads’ are by Bridget Makhula.

In their order of appearance the tracks are: ‘Ati Yesu Mbuyeyo’; ‘Idza Wolema’; ‘Konda Dzinalo la Yesu’; ‘Mundilandiletu’; ‘Ndaima Nji’ (album track title); ‘Ndilira Ine’; ‘Ndili Ndi Nyimbo’; ‘Pa Phiri Kalelo’; and ‘Zokoma Ndithu Nthawizi’.

The tracks are all from Hymn books but melodiously arranged in ballad style and sang in such a way that entices a listener to sing along having been familiar with the lyrics — as they are not just to be appreciated in sorrow and trepidation but in also in total happiness.

The tracks ‘Mundilandiletu’ and ‘Idza Olema’ are usually sang by Churches Women’s Guild at funeral ceremonies but Lorna’s melody style is not that melancholy but a celebration of the gift of life as ‘Idza Olema’ says: “Amatisunga Yesu, Ambuye” (the Lord Jesus comforts us all).

‘Ndili ndi Nyimbo’ track goes:

“Ndili ndi nyimbo yoti Yesu ananditumuzira!

Nyimboyi ndi yoposa nyimbo zina poti ndi nyimbo ya chikondi!

Mtima mwanga muli nyimboyi, muli nyimboyi”.

While the songs are enjoying radio airwaves, Lorna says is still working out on identifying market outlets but people can buy from her through WhatsApp 0888 352 838 or request on her Facebook page.

The songstress pays tribute to Collen and her very supporting husband, Larry for their cooperation in the past year to compile the style of the album up to the time they went into the studio some two months ago.

“I also want to thank all my fans for their belief in from my first album, ‘Monga Ndili’, that inspired me to aim for another album as we journey together in spreading the Word of God.

“I also thank all the radio stations and the rest of the media for their support — I promise not to let you all down. This is my second album and its not the last. May God bless you all.”

The 10-track ‘Monga Ndili’ album released in January last year, was also recorded by Collen Ali — who inspired Lorna artist to venture into serious solo gospel music after she encountered her singing at his True Tone Studio where her husband Larry was having guitar lessons.

Ali, a very experienced artist with dexterity at playing almost every music instrument, single handedly did the instrumentals while backing vocals were complemented by Memory Kanthiti.

Lorna’s husband, Larry Chewere — who featured in ‘Kodi Uli Ndi Chisoni‘ — also arranged the songs while her brother-in-law, Laston Chingwaru is in ‘Mzimu Woyera Ndi Mtsogoleri‘ as backing vocals.

She told Maravi Express last year that her father, late Lewis Kapeni, used to encourage her to attend choir rehearsal sessions when she was young and went on to be chorister at Nthemba — a prayer house under Limbe CCAP and continued singing when she went to secondary school.

She disclosed that it was her husband who asked her “to do some songs so he could be listening to them at his private leisure and having enjoyed them he offered to record the songs at one of the best studios in Blantyre”.

“My husband was taking guitar lessons at Collen Ali’s studio in Mpemba and having had the chance to listen to some of the songs he was producing, he was impressed — thus offering that my album should be recorded at True Tone,” she said last year.

The names of tracks in Monga Ndili are: ‘Anasonkhana Pamodzi’; ‘Kodi Uli ndi Chisoni’; ‘Lero Lino Medley’; ‘Monga Ndili’; ‘Mzimu Woyera ndi Mtsogoleri’; ‘Pamtandapo Pamtanda’; ‘Paulendo Mdzikoli’; ‘Yesu Andiitana’; ‘Sindidziwatu Zamawa’ and ‘Yesu Bwenzi la Ochimwa’.

When reached out to by Maravi Express last year, Larry said he had always admired his wife’s singing talent and saw it fit that her songs should be preserved for others to appreciate, saying apart from the beautiful melody, they are packed with inspirational preachings of the Word of God.

They are born-again Christians who congregate at Spoken Word Tabernacle, a pentecostal church in Lilongwe and also offers to sing for their fellow congregants.

Lorna said the first single she recorded, ‘Yesu Andiitana‘, thrilled her audience and inspired her to produce ‘Monga Ndili’ album and going forward, she said last year that having received a lot of encouragement, she was on another assignment, saying: “Lord willing, we will produce our next album before the year ends”, which she has just done in ‘Ndaima Nji’.