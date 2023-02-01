Gospel enthusiasts gladly welcome melodious album ‘Monga Ndili’ by Lorna Chewere

* The 10-track album has professionally been recorded and produced by renowned performing artist, Collen Ali

By Duncan Mlanjira

New gospel album ‘Monga Ndili’ (Just as I am) by Lorna Chewere is enjoying plenty requests by gospel music enthusiasts on local radio airwaves as its melodious sound is simply touching and its preaching of the Word of God just as religiously inspiring.

The 10-track album has professionally been recorded and produced by renowned performing artist, Collen Ali — who inspired the new solo gospel artist after hearing her sing at his True Tone Studio in Mpemba.

Ali, a very experienced artist with dexterity at playing almost every music instrument, single handedly did the instrumentals while backing vocals were complemented by Memory Kanthiti.

Lorna’s husband, Larry Chewere — who featured in ‘Kodi Uli Ndi Chisoni‘ — also arranged the songs while her brother-in-law, Laston Chingwaru is in ‘Mzimu Woyera Ndi Mtsogoleri‘ as backing vocals.

In an interview, Lorna said gospel enthusiasts have positively welcomed the melodious album, saying a number of radio stations playing it include ABC, Transworld, Maziko, Eagle FM, Zodiak Broadcasting, Channel for All Nations (CAN), Nkhoma Synod Radio and many more.

“This is my very first album,” she said. “I used to sing in a choir at Nthemba — a prayer house under Limbe CCAP. I continued singing when I went to secondary school.

“My dad, late Lewis Kapeni used to encourage me to attend choir rehearsal sessions when I was young.”

She disclosed that it was her husband who asked her “to do some songs so he could be listening to them at his private leisure and having enjoyed them he offered to record the songs at one of the best studios in Blantyre”.

“My husband was taking guitar lessons at Collen Ali’s studio in Mpemba and having had the chance to listen to some of the songs he was producing, he was impressed — thus offering that my album should be recorded at True Tone.

“It took us about 3 months to produce the album since we could only manage to do it over the weekends in which we were free.”

The names of tracks are just as religiously stimulating: ‘Anasonkhana Pamodzi’; ‘Kodi Uli ndi Chisoni’; ‘Lero Lino Medley’; ‘Monga Ndili’; ‘Mzimu Woyera ndi Mtsogoleri’; ‘Pamtandapo Pamtanda’; ‘Paulendo Mdzikoli’; ‘Yesu Andiitana’; ‘Sindidziwatu Zamawa’ and ‘Yesu Bwenzi la Ochimwa’.

Larry said he had always admired his wife’s singing talent and saw it fit that her songs should be preserved for others to appreciate, saying apart from the beautiful melody, they are packed with inspirational preachings of the Word of God.

They are born again Christians who congregate at Spoken Word Tabernacle, a pentecostal church in Lilongwe and also offers to sing for their fellow congregants.

Lorna said the first song she recorded was ‘Yesu Andiitana‘, which thrilled her audience and inspired he to produce an album and in its second week it has been on the market, they are looking into officially launching the album to be announced soon.

Going forward, she said she has received a lot of encouragement to work on another assignment, saying: “Lord willing, we will produce our next album before the year ends.”