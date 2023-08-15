Goodall Gondwe accorded military honors as he is laid to rest in Enukweni

* A fearless fighter for the poor, a leader whose characater is worth emulating — and above all one of the greatest sons of the country

* He embodied service and duty to one’s calling in life to improve the lives of others—Saulos Chilima

By George Mponda, MANA

Revered economist, statesman and politician, late Goodall Gondwe was buried Monday at his home village of Kayiwonga in Enukweni, Mzimba — putting to rest a distinguished career that spanned for over 42 years.

Following his impeccable contribution to the country’s economy after serving as Finance Minister and other portfolios, the departed economist-cum-politician has been laid to rest with full military honors after President Lazarus Chakwera had declared his as a state funeral.

In his eulogy, Vice-President Saulos Chilima described Goodall Gondwe as a distinguished gentleman who dearly loved his country, saying: “We gather today to mourn one of the finest minds that Malawi has ever seen.

“A fearless fighter for the poor, a leader whose characater is worth emulating — and above all one of the greatest sons of the country. He embodied service and duty to one’s calling in life to improve the lives of others.

“Although he was trained abroad, he returned home as a dutiful Pan Africanist to offer his service to his homeland,” Chilima said, adding that the “brilliance of those that hold differing political views is underated but there are bright bulbs that shine beyond political borders and that late Gondwe was one of those people”.

“This is why he served as Finance Minister in several administrations. His career embodied proffessionalism, statesmanship and he always argued from a point of knowledge.”

Chilima further said late Goodall Gondwe shall be remembered “as a straight talker in negotiations and always said that he owed his allegiance to Malawi and he demonstrated it”.

“He was also a promoter of young people and although he called some of us babies, he was a great mentor whose great legacy will be remembered in history.”

Goodall Gondwe’s only daughter, Tionge thanked people who had graced the ceremony to witness the burial of her father, saying: “Together with our mother, our father was our inspiration.

“He made a lot of jokes in the family and he taught us to love all kinds of people and be open to possibilities that the world has to offer. My father loved Malawi so much so that even though I grew up in Washington DC, in the United States of America, he always reminded us that home is in Malawi.”

And speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Group Village Head Kayiwonanga Gondwe said Goodall Gondwe was “an international figure, pillar of the family and God fearing person — while thanking President Chakwera for according him a state funeral.

On behalf of Inkosi ya Makosi Mbelwa, Senior Chief Mwaulabo described late Gondwe as a man of integrity, saying no wonder he worked with many political administrations.

Gracing the occasion was former President Peter Mutharika, whose deputy for the North was Goodall Gondwe, and in his words, he described the former Finance Minister as a decorated, respectable patriot and an accomplished economist who has done a lot for the country.

On his part, Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa — who is DPP’s vice-president for the South — said Goodall Gondwe’s death should unite Malawians for the good of the country.

He described him as a symbol of national unity and that his burial, should be an opportunity for Malawians to also bury their political differences.

“There might be disagreements within parties or even between parties but by the end of today, let us put all this behind us and move forward as one people,” Nankhumwa said.

Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara described Gondwe as a person who did not discriminate against anyone and worked with old and young people while former State Vice-President, Khumbo Kachali said the revered technocrat was a person who had great empathy for others.

“His death has brought people of different political parties together a thing which he would have loved to see,” Kachali said.

Some notable faces at the burial ceremony included Ministers Harry Mkandawire and Richard Chimwendo Banda; Atupele Muluzi; Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba; former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor, Dalitso Kabambe; Henry Mussa, former Speaker of Parliament, Henry Chimunthu Banda; former Finance Minister, Joseph Mwanamvekha and several government officials.

Born on December 1, 1936, Goodall Gondwe passed on on August 8 and is survived by wife Gertrude, two sons Edward and Fikepo and daughter Tionge.