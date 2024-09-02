Golf legends passionately support John & Sharon Bisika Memorial Golf at Zomba Gymkhana Club

* The former Secretary for Education, Science & Technology passed on on August 4, 2020 in South Africa

* Where he was receiving treatment followed by his wife Sharon who died on August 15, 2020

By Duncan Mlanjira

Golf legends, that included Felix Mlusu (former Finance Minister), Nyakhoko Nsona, Francis Moto, Prof. Zimani Kadzamira, Ronwell Malikita, General Clement Kafuwa-Rtd, former Secretary to the President & Cabinet (SPC), George Mkondiwa and several others contributed towards the success of John & Sharon Bisika Memorial Golf tournament on Saturday.

Organised by Zomba Gymkhana Club Society, the tournament was mainly sponsored by family and friends in memory of Dr. John Bisika, the former Secretary for Education, Science & Technology — who passed on August 4, 2020 in South Africa where he was receiving treatment followed by his wife Sharon on August 15, 2020.

The memorial tournament attracted a field of 40 participants, of which four were the ladies, that included Roza Mbilizi and Wilma Chalulu and others such as Kanjedza Kamwendo, Chrispin Ng’oma and George Nnensa.

Late John Bisika is brother to Thomas Bisika, who is Malawi’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom as well as Francis Bisika, former Secretary to e-Government, who thanked Zomba Gymkhana Club Golf Section and the organising team for making the event a success.

In the ladies category, veteran female golfer Roza Mbilizi, playing off handicap 8, was the winner with 39 points followed by Wilma Chalulu, playing off handicap 29 with 39 points.

In the men’s category, F. Gama Jnr, playing off handicap 11, scored 40 points and S. Khamula playing off handicap 4 scored 40 points whilst B. Katuma playing off handicap 19 scored 42 points.

In the Seniors, General Chirwa, handicap 18, scored 41 points and Ronuel Malikita (handicap 18) scored 42 points.

On behalf of the family and friends, Francis Bisika profoundly thanked the golfers for their participation in memorial of John Bisika, who was well loved by all who met him.

One of the sponsors included Eddie Smith, founder of MultiChoice Malawi, a personal friend to the Bisikas, who supported the memorial tournament in his personal capacity, contributing to what Francis Bisika said as a day well spent as they reminisced the good that late John contributed towards golf in Zomba that made the seniors golfers attend the tournament in his memorial.



When he passed on in 2020, senior golfer, Gervasio Kaliwo wrote on his Facebook page: “I first met John Bisika, tête à tête in Paris, France when he was the UNESCO Executive Board member representing Southern Africa.

“Myself I was working for UNESCO. In him, I found a very dedicated African and patriot. He sincerely worked so that Southern Africa should benefit from and contribute to UNESCO programs and work.

“We continued seeing each other throughout his UNESCO term. Mr. Bisika was the perfect incarnation of happiness and joy. His laughter proved beyond doubt these qualities.”

Kaliwo further said his last meeting with John Bisika was two months before his demise at Pabakery at Namikango in Thondwe, Zomba, where they chatted for some time, about their times at UNESCO and “he still spoke with passion about the organisation’s work”.

“UNESCO and Malawi have both lost their man,” Kaliwo further said. “Mr. Bisika was a man that if you met him once you would want to meet again and again. When I went to his funeral, I prayed that this was merely a very bad dream.

“However, it was the painful truth that Mr. Bisika has gone to the creator. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Most of the legends that participated at the Memorial Golf tournament are members of Senior Golfers Society that was established in 1989, whose proceeds from their activities to golf clubs as donations to maintain golf courses or equipment.

They also assist in deserving charities wherever possible from their camaraderie to keep fit and enhance the profile of the elite sport of golf.

The Society is a national association and they play at all clubs in the country, especially Lilongwe, Blantyre, Nchalo, Zomba, Mulanje and Thyolo.

Normal competitions do also have a category for Seniors amongst their prizes in order to encourage them to compete amongst each other.