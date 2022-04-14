Globe Internet Ltd launches one-stop Yankho Online business information processing platform

* Simplifies the management of information across all industries;



By Duncan Mlanjira

Globe Internet Limited — one of the leading internet and information & communications technology (ICT) service provider — has launched a new product, Yankho Online; a web-based platform for processing business information.

Launched on Wednesday, April 13, the solution is an intelligent and flexible technology that allows it customise specific information processing requirements for various institutions.

The product:

• Simplifies the management of information across all industries;

• Manages job applications and shortlisting processes for companies’ recruitment exercises;

• Registers memberships for associations, updates and general management;

• Registers, enrolls, bills and integrates all student information issues and reconciliations for the education sector; and

• In procurement, the solution helps with management, processing and filtering tenders, bids, expressions of interest and similar requirements for institutions.

Its additional benefits includes simplicity and yet a versatile application for all information processing needs and is a user friendly — that is customised for different organisations.

The app was increases flexibility and scalability; can be integrated with other systems such as billing for revenue optimisation; has high level security features for data protection and is accessible across devices for users.

Speaking at the launch, Globe Internet Limited Chief Commercial Officer, Elias Imaan said the product can do more that includes account application; vetting; selection and registration processes — processes common for banking, insurance, regulatory bodies and member based organisations.

He said the system also collects and stores data which researchers and organisations will find most helpful for retrieval as the product’s functions could apply to as numerous other industries as possible.



“Our idea in this Yankho Online innovation is to simplify life for greater value through the elimination of all cumbersome processes and red tape — which individuals and organisations experience every now and then in trying to process data for know your customer (KYC); onboarding customers; vetting; procurement and so much more which our robust product Yankho Online can ably handle.

“As such, we hope that once adopted, our clients will have a more efficient way of doing business and ticking off hectic tasks in the quickest possible turnaround times.

“We believe this is something individuals and organisations both in government and private sector may have been looking for and we are more than ready to conduct product demos and exhibit this innovation to any stakeholder ready to go ahead of time with us,” he said.

The invited guests to the launch were afforded an opportunity to sample out the product through a live demo, that attested the versatility of the app.



They were appraised that customers that enrol with the product shall be created as an account and be given access to the platform for the solution(s) they require, which shall be customised to the customers’ requirement.

Each customer shall have a unique specific ID and that two or more accounts shall not be similar and that the client shall subscribe to the platform for use of the system to manage their business processes.

The system is connected with SMTP server, SMS gateway for the notifications media. Payment systems integrated as direct and hosted payment gateways, Mobile Money payment integrated with USSD direct payment request from client.

All the customers need is internet access through which clients can apply for jobs, submit a student application and make payment online at the comfort of their homes, offices or indeed anywhere in the world using any internet enabled device — and that no paperwork is required.

The system’s high level data protection security runs on Unix Apache webserver with software/hardware firewalls.

Globe Internet Ltd (GIL) is a recognized leader in providing state of the art Internet connectivity solutions and networking services with a wide spectrum of businesses enabling communication solutions through internet connectivity with worldwide community at large.

Primarily established in 1999 as an internet service provider, Globe Internet Limited has over the years evolved into a total ICT solutions provider for big enterprise businesses, government institutions, non-governmental, small & medium enterprises as well as individuals.