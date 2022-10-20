Globe Internet Limited lady employees donate food and non-food items at Queens Hospital

The group getting set to cheer the patients

By Duncan Mlanjira

As a wrap up to Mothers’ Day celebration, a group of lady employees for one of the leading internet service provider, Globe Internet Limited visited and cheered patients at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where they various food and non-food items.

They made their courtesy call in Wards 2A, 2B and 3B where they interacted with the patients — both females and males.

Team leader, Dorothy Kachitsa said this is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), which Globe Internet Limited enhances in order to appreciate the support they receive from customers.

“It was also to wrap up the celebration of Mothers Day, taking cognizance that most of the patients they were to visit and cheer were mothers,” she said.

“We engaged the hospital management who enlighten us on the areas needed to be assisted in the wards at the hospital and we chose the two wards because they have patients that need special care.

“Ward 2A cares for cancer patients, 2B for chronic renal diseases and 3A for TB. At the TB ward, we mostly gave the gifts to patients that were referred to Queens from district hospitals and a number of them were from Nsanje.”

She said this is not the first CSR drive they have hosted, saying they visited patients at the female ward at Chiradzulu District Hospital and they have supported a number of activities including World Kidney Day commemorations.

“As a company, we are also sponsoring the airing of a TV program, ‘Apolisi Ndife’, which promotes an understanding of how the Malawi Police Service works.

“In December every year, we organise a Christmas Carol Choir Competition and we urge interested choirs to register and participate. We also want to close the year on a high note by giving back to the community.”

Globe Internet Ltd is a recognized leader in providing state of the art internet connectivity solutions and networking services with a wide spectrum of businesses enabling communication solutions through internet connectivity with worldwide community at large.

Primarily established in 1999 as an Internet Service Provider, Globe Internet Limited has over the years evolved into a total ICT solutions provider for big enterprise businesses, government institutions, non-governmental, small and medium enterprises and individuals.

In April, the company launched additional packages to their prepaid internet products dubbed ‘NetYathu Kawawa Bundles’, that targets both residential and non-residential internet customers across the four main cities of the country — Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu.

The packages — Kawawa 200, Kawawa 300 and Kawawa Unlimited — each offer unique data volumes at competitive pricing, tailored to suit variety of consumer spending patterns and internet needs and is available to both fibre and 4G customers.

Globe Internet also launched Yankho Online — a web-based platform for processing business information — which is an intelligent and flexible technology that allows it customise specific information processing requirements for various institutions.



The product:

• Simplifies the management of information across all industries;

• Manages job applications and shortlisting processes for companies’ recruitment exercises;

• Registers memberships for associations, updates and general management;

• Registers, enrolls, bills and integrates all student information issues and reconciliations for the education sector; and

• In procurement, the solution helps with management, processing and filtering tenders, bids, expressions of interest and similar requirements for institutions.