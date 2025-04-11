Global Finance recognises Standard Bank as Best Private Bank award 3rd time in a row

* Global Finance is a renowned international institution that provides global news and insights for corporate finance professionals



For the third year in a row, Global Finance — a renowned international institution that provides global news and insights for corporate finance professionals — has named Standard Bank Plc as the Best Private Bank in Africa, during their 2025 awards.

The award underscores Standard Bank’s dedication to delivering world-class, tailored financial solutions that empower clients to navigate life’s biggest financial decisions with confidence both in their personal and business lives.

Charity Mughogho, Standard Bank’s executive head of personal and private banking, said: “This win recognises how we have set the standard in wealth management, innovation and client service.

“At Standard Bank, we go beyond banking — we build lasting partnerships. Our clients need more than just financial products; they are looking for a trusted partner who anticipates their needs and walks with them through life’s milestones.”

She added that the recognition comes after a journey of strategic growth, innovative product offerings and continued investment in cutting-edge technology and customer service.

“This is reflection of the bold ambition that we have, as Standard Bank, private banking,” she said. Just last year, we spoke to our clients and relaunched our proposition under the theme; ‘Only the Best will do’ and today it has become a reality.

“For the third consecutive year Global Finance has awarded us the best private bank across the whole of Africa.”

Mughogho expressed Standard Bank’s gratitude to customers for their trust in guiding them through both opportunities and challenges in today’s dynamic financial environment.

“As Standard Bank, we believe that growth is a better life for our clients and that each generation should be better off than the last. Our purpose is also our competitive advantage; we are driving Malawi’s growth.”