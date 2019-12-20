Giving back: Former Cameroon international Njitap donates educational facilities in his home country

By Muambo Edward kick442.com

Former Cameroon international Geremi Sorele Njitap Fotso through his foundation has made a huge donation eight classrooms, a library and a computer laboratory to a government school in Bafoussam, where he started his football career with Racing of Bafoussam as a right-back.

Njitap remembers his roots and humble beginnings and has decided to offer better opportunities to the children of his community as a way to give back through, better educational facilities.

Geremi had a glorious playing career with elite professional clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Newcastle United amongst others.

He won the Cameroon league title and Cup of Cameroon with Racing of Bafoussam, the Spanish League and the prestigious UEFA Champions League with Real of Madrid and was crowned English champions twice with Chelsea FC.

He won 118 caps for Cameroon,scored 13 goals and won two Africa Cup of Nations titles.

He was also an integral part of the Cameroon team that conquered the world for Africa in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games to win gold against a well drilled Spanish team.

He featured in two FIFA World Cups with the Indomitable Lions, in 2002 and 2010 and despite Cameroon’s underwhelming performances, he managed to catch the eye as always with some commanding performances.

Geremi has been at the forefront of the fight to protect footballers’ rights and has shown that he has a good and big heart.

Going by what he has done lately, locally and international, it will not be wrong to say that the best is still to come from this Cameroon legend despite hanging up his playing boots in 2011.