Given enough resources, Malawi chess can easily get on the international map — sponsors MyBucks Bank

By Duncan Mlanjira

In proudly announcing the roll out of the K1 million MyBucks online chess challenge scheduled for this weekend, the sponsors MyBucks Bank say given enough resources for training and preparation for international tournaments, the sport has the potential to put Malawi on the world sporting map.

MyBucks said it believes in creating social impact in Malawi and decided to sponsor Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) knowing that it is a game that helps in development of strategic thinking and an active mind.

“We would like to help the nation through the development of strategic thinkers, who in turn can apply their strategic thinking to — for instance — excel in their academics which is a gateway to developing the country, said Linda Simwaka, MyBucks Marketing Manager.

“Or more so, put their strategic thinking in coming up with great ideas that can also help in the development of the country.

“As a bank, therefore, we would like to develop chess in Malawi for these reasons and many more.”

The sponsors applauded Chessam putting the funds to good use and instead of organizing a physical tournament during this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Chessam has been very innovative and shown they are organized by opting for an online tournament.

“Not only that we are also glad that Chessam has but organized online chess lessons so that those interested, especially the juniors who are currently at home due to the same pandemic, can learn one or two things about the game and develop strategic and critical thinking whilst at home.”

While looking forward to more partnerships with Chessam, Simwaka said this being “a game of geniuses, great thinkers and great strategists and MyBucks, being a strategic bank, is absolutely proud to be associated with Chessam and the entire chess fraternity throughout the country.”

Chessam publicity secretary Alfred Chinthere said the tournament, to be held monthly starting from April 26, will be played in three sections — Open, Ladies (both at K1000 entry fee) and Juniors at K500.

Prizes for Open and Ladies sections are K25,000 for the winner, K20,000 runner-up, K15,000 for third place and K10,000 for the 4th and there will also be consolation prizes of K5,000 each for positions 5-10.

The prizes for Juniors for first to 4th are K15,000, K10,000, K7,500 and K5,000 respectively.

Interested players can register through Airtel Money mobile number +265 O996 668 081.

“The tournaments are scheduled for 18:00hrs–20:00hrs for the Open section and the Ladies and Juniors section will be from 18:00hrs– 19:00hrs on specified dates,” says Chinthere.