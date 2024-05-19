Giants Tigresses suffer first-ever shocking defeat in Rainbow Paints Netball League history

The unbeatable trimmed to size

By Victor Singano Jnr

Blantyre District Netball League powerhouse, First Choice Tigresses have suffered a shocking defeat — the first-ever loss in their history since they started meeting with Prison Queens, losing 41-44 in the Rainbow Paints League 2024 opener which was played on Saturday afternoon at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) College of Medicine campus netball court.

The Zomba-based team, who finished third in last year’s league table, started the match in a poor performance especially in the first quarter in which they trailed by 12-9 but after a pep-talk during the cooling break, the team looked more energetic as the players managed to pick up their form.

They made the match to be a balanced affair during second quarter where the two sides equaled power following a 20-20 baskets result.

Led by the former Malawi Queens netball star and coach, Peace Chawinga-Kalua, Tigresses continued receiving a wave after wave pressure which they failed to contain from their opponents, who were marvelous to watch in all their departments — launching dangerous counterattacks inside Tigresses territory.

They rendered the giants no chance and it was no longer surprise to see them recording a 32-31 lead in the third quarter.

Prison Queens captain, Tiyenkhu Chirwa praised her fellow charges for putting up a gallant fight saying they felt so motivated to collect maximum points in their opening match which they played against experienced side considering their squad which is full of upcoming youngsters.

“In our history, we’ve never registered a win over Tigresses, this is our first win which to us we take it as a double celebration.

“This victory has come because we have been doing perfect training sessions and our technical panel made everything possible to ensure our new players are well equipped with tactics and be able to coordinate with the old ones, which we also believe it was the major secret behind our win,” said Ng’ambi.

Chirwa added that their main target is to clinch the Rainbow Paints League title for the first time and on her part, Tigresses coach, Chawinga-Kalua described the loss as a bad start but she quickly expressed optimism that the team will have a wonderful season.

She pointed lack of fitness, late preparations and absence of some her key players namely; Martha Dambo, Beauty Basio, Lellie Banda and Grace Mwafulirwa as the major set back which contributed to the loss.

“It is every team’s dream to start a competition with a victory but it wasn’t our day,” she said. “As a coach, I have discovered our problems which I believe that once we rectify them, very soon we’ll bounce back because we still more games play before we wind up the season.”

In other results, defending champions, Kukoma Diamonds walloped Imosys NC 35-26 baskets while Shizaella Queens stunned Blantyre Tremors 36-27.

Chilomoni Sister registered a 41-20 victory over Chileka Sisters while new kids on the block, Pacers — in their quest for honours in the debut appearance — beat Mulanje-based side Standard Sisters by 49-22 baskets.

Pacers comprise former students of Malawi University of Business & Applied Sciences (MUBAS) who were playing for MUBAS Sisters (formerly known as Poly Sisters) and have now graduated in various programs from the University.

At the official launch of the team early this month where ECORIDE company was also unveiled as the team’s kit sponsors, the club’s president, Nthombizana Thindwa challenged that their main target is to finish within top 3 position in their first season of the Blantyre District Rainbow Paints Netball League.

Thindwa emphasised that they have decided to form the team, which will mainly be focusing on the girl-child who are passionate about netball by bringing them together and create a platform where they can continue displaying their talent, blend professionalism and skill after school and become great netball stars.

“What we discovered is that a lot of talented girls take interest in netball but after playing for two seasons they quit,” she said. “This also happens to secondary school and university students who participate in netball competitions at school level but once they finish their academics, they don’t know where to go as they feel like they’re done with netball.

“So, Pacers Netball Club has been introduced to open doors for those girls so that they can find a place where their talent can be exposed.”