Germany grants Malawi with K30 billion towards reproductive health

By Elia Chibwe, MANA

Germany and Malawi governments have signed a bilateral agreement for a 16 million euro (about K30 billion) additional financing through KFW to implement reproductive health activities Phase III under the N’zatonse Programme.

At the signing ceremony on Monday, German Ambassador to Malawi Ute Konig said his country is committed to continue supporting Malawi to increase accessibility of contraceptives to women in rural areas following strides made by Malawi on contraceptive uptake.

“We noticed that women in Malawi are very good in uptake of contraceptives as compared to all sub-Saharan countries,” he said. “So, we see success of our joint cooperation and that is why we have decided to continue this cooperation with additional funding of EUR16 billion we are signing today.”

She added that access and use of contraception has helped Malawi improve women’s health and socio-economic wellbeing and on her part Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the funding is going to strengthen provision of services in rural areas where the Ministry is going to work with PSI and some other implementing partners.

He hailed the German government for the financial support which, she said, is going to address challenges and issues in sexual & reproductive health & rights (SRHR) especially on adolescents.

Also present was Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda, who said: “The programme will improve the health of young people because they will be able to access sexual reproductive health services and will also assist reduce overpopulation in the country.”

Germany, through KFW, has been supporting N’zatonse program since 2013, whose target group includes women and men of reproductive age in hard to reach areas, with a special focus on youth.

Cumulatively, between 2013 until this new Phase III, Germany has committed EUR70.5 million towards the N’zatonse programme.