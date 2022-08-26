Gerard ‘Yellowman’ Phiri named as coach for eSwatini top flight giants Nsingizini Hotspurs

* We are thrilled to find someone with Gerald’s “capabilities, ideas and great attitude

* With your experiences, we strongly believe you’ll stand with us and achieve a lot with our team

By Wilfred Golden, Correspondent

Legendary striker for defunct MDC United, Gerard ‘Yellowman’ Phiri — who is former Blue Eagles and Tigers FC coach, has been named as head coach for eSwatini top flight giants Nsingizini Hotspurs Football Club.

Management of the club has confirmed the development through their official Facebook page, saying they were thrilled to find someone with Gerald’s “capabilities, ideas and great attitude”.

“Welcome, coach Gerald Phiri Snr, we’re proud that you chose to join our team,” said the club. “We’re so happy to have you on our team. We’re pleased you decided to join us.

“With your experiences, we strongly believe you’ll stand with us and achieve a lot with our team. On behalf of our fan base, we welcome you.”

The legend was in the Malawi national team’s technical panel which managed to win the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) Plate held in South Africa in the 2015.

In his playing career with MDC United, Gerald was a household playing alongside alongside fantastic players that the country’s football fans admired — such as Brian Malowe Ndau; Dave Banda; Chiza Nyirongo; Lovemore Fazili; Lawrent Kamanga; McDonald ‘Nginde’ Mtetemera; Kachibowo Malunga; Clement Kafwawa; Chembekezo Zidana; Heston Munthali; and many others.

His son, Gerald Phiri Jnr. also plays in the Flames and plies his trade in South Africa.