Geoscience confirms Holy Quran’s water theory that there just water and no continents 4.5b years ago

Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui for Maravi Express

وَهُوَ الَّذِي خَلَقَ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضَ فِي سِتَّةِ أَيَّامٍ وَكَانَ

…عَرْشُهُ عَلَى الْمَاءِ

And He it is Who has created the heavens and the earth in six Days and His Throne was on water (Chapter 11: verse 7) Holy Quran

The Holy Quran mentions in Chapter 11: verse 7 (Surah Hud) that the Almighty Allah’s Throne was on water! This clearly implied that there was nothing called earth and there were no continents or countries.

Only Allah the Creator existed and His Throne was on water. What was revealed to Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) through the Holy Quran 1400 years ago stands as absolute truth.

New evidence after extensive research in Geoscience suggests there was just a vast ocean. It had no continents at all 4.5 billion (450 crore) years ago! Subhanallah!

The Continents appeared later, as plate tectonics thrust enormous, rocky land masses upward to breach the sea surfaces, scientists recently reported, according to the journal Nature Geoscience.

They have found clues about this ancient water world preserved in a chunk of ancient seafloor, now located in the outback of northwestern Australia.

As per the research, around 4.5 billion years ago, high-speed collisions between dust and space rocks formed the beginnings of the planet Earth: a bubbling molten sphere of magma that was thousands of miles deep.

This Earth-in-the-making cooled as it spun; eventually, after 1,000 to 1 million years, the cooling magma formed the first mineral crystals in Earth’s crust.

When Earth was a hot magma ocean, water vapor and gasses possibly escaped into the atmosphere.

“It then rained out from the atmosphere as conditions got cool enough,” said a lead study author Benjamin Johnson, an assistant professor in the Department of Geological and Atmospheric Sciences at Iowa State University.

“We can’t really say what the source of the water is from our work, but we do suggest that whatever the source, it was present when the magma ocean was still around,” Johnson told Live Science.

So, Johnson acknowledges just the presence of water! Someday, he, along with fellow scientists will hopefully acknowledge the Creator of water too.

Apart from the Holy Quran, it can be substantiated from a saying of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) about the existence of only Allah and His Throne on water. It is significant to note that no other thing other than Allah’s creation – ‘water’ is mentioned!

There is no mention of rocks, mountains, humans, animals, mammals and birds as they were not created until then!

“First of all, there was nothing but Allah, and (then He created His Throne). His throne was over the water…” –

Sahih Al Bukhari, Volume 4, Book 54, Hadith 414.

In the new study, Johnson and co-author Boswell Wing, an associate professor of geological sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder, turned to Panorama’s unique landscape in the Australian outback.

Its rocky scenery preserves a hydrothermal system dating to 3.2 billion years ago, “and records the entire ocean crust from the surface down to the heat engine that drove circulation,” Johnson said.

However, the scientists uncovered something unexpected through their analysis of more than 100 sediment samples. They found that 3.2 billion years ago, oceans held more oxygen-18 than oxygen-16 (the latter is more common in the modern ocean).

Their computer models showed that on a global scale, continental land masses leach oxygen-18 from the oceans. In the absence of continents, the oceans would carry more oxygen-18.

And the ratio between these two oxygen isotopes hinted that at the time, there were no continents at all, the study found.

“This value is different than the modern ocean in a way that can be explained most easily by a lack of emergent continental crust,” Johnson said in the email.

Other researchers have previously proposed the idea that Earth was once ocean covered, Johnson said. However, there’s less agreement about how much of that crust was visible above sea level.

This new discovery “provides actual geochemical constraints on the presence of land above sea level,” he explained.

The prospect of an ancient water world Earth also offers a new perspective on another intriguing question: where the planet’s earliest forms of life appeared and how they evolved, the researchers wrote in the study.

“There are two major camps for the origin of life: hydrothermal vents and ponds on land,” Johnson said. “If our work is accurate, it means the number of environments on land for life to emerge and evolve was really small or absent until sometime after 3.2 billion years ago.”

Here, Johnson conclusively agrees about the ‘absence’ of ‘environments on land for life to emerge and evolve was really small or absent…’

This establishes beyond any reasonable doubt: there was nothing except for water and our Creator’s Throne above water!

**************************************************************************

About the author

Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui is a 6th generation descendant of Shaykh ul Islam Hadhrat Moulvi Mohammed Akbar (Rah) – the spiritual guide and mentor of Mughal Emperor Akbar II and his son and successor, Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

Maulvi Akbar moved to Hyderabad in 1857 and till the end of his mortal life, engaged in Islamic discourses every Thursday at his iconic residence Nabi Khana, which is still standing strong. He passed away at the ripe age of 109.

The findings published in the journal Nature Geoscience on 2 March 2020 were analyzed by himself, which are based on the Holy Quran and Hadith. Allah knows the best!