Gate revenue for TNM Super League 2024 increase by 17.21% from MK915.7 million to over MK1 trillion

By Duncan Mlanjira

The gate revenue from 240 games of the TNM Super League 2024 increased by 17.21% from MK915.7 million (MK915,726,999.01) to over MK1 trillion (MK1,073,280,460), announces the Super League of Malawi (SULOM).

“This impressive achievement accentuates the continued passion and support from football fans across the league,” says the statement from SULOM. “The increase in revenue demonstrates the growing popularity of the TNM Super League and the commitment of all stakeholders involved.

“SULOM remains dedicated to enhancing the fan experience by providing competitive and entertaining football at league games.”







Meanwhile, from December 1 and going forward into the next season, all matches will be on 100% TNM Mpamba electronic ticketing, which was introduced before kick off of the TNM Super League 2024.

It is an innovative step that aims to enhance convenience, streamline access, elevate the overall matchday experience for supporters and curb fraud around football arena.

SULOM and the sponsors of the top flight Super League, TNM Plc emphasised at the official announcement of the new set up last month that this is to mark a significant transition from traditional paper tickets to digital access — aligning with modern technological advancements and catering to the evolving preferences of football enthusiasts.

Both SULOM and TNM want the league to graduate from cash to strictly electronic entry payments at the gates.

Apart from entry to matches and other events, the TNM Mpamba card can also be used for ATM withdraws and payment in shops through PoS machines.

To get TNM Mpamba cards customers simply must use TNM Smart APP, under Services, select Khadi Mbambande or dial *444#, select 5, then follow menu prompts.

After application, customers get their physical cards at a TNM shop of their choice. Alternatively, customers can access instant cards at all TNM shops, TNM Super League match venues or selected agents and dealers.

“It is now time to entrench cashless innovation amongst football fans,” said SULOM’s marketing & commercialisation sub-committee chairperson, Chimwemwe Nyirenda when making the announcement, adding that as the league undergoes reforms, adoption of electronic payment was a big positive step towards transforming the game.

“As the world embraces the era of digitalisation, e-ticketing will be a catalyst in Malawi as we work on reforming, reviving and rebranding our football. E-ticketing enables instant transfers to teams as opposed to the current system of bank deposits.

“It also enables the teams to track their revenue through the e-ticketing portal,” Nyirenda said.

TNM’s Mpamba General Manager, Christopher Sukasuka attested that e-ticketing innovation brings sanity and helps teams collect revenue conveniently as it offers convenience for all football stakeholders in the management of cash.

“Football fans have an opportunity to purchase their tickets any time while on the other hand, league managers have total control of the match revenues,” he had said.

Both SULOM and TNM maintain that apart from safeguarding of revenue, other advantages include real-time attendance tracking and prevention of fraudulent activities — therefore, e-ticketing offers a significant milestone in the evolution of football in Malawi, resonating with global standards of convenience and efficiency.