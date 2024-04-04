Gang of unknown criminals on rampage in Zomba; Robs off K24.13m from 3 victims in one night

* Some victims admitted at Zomba District Hospital suffering various injuries

* The police said no arrests have made and Investigations are still underway

Maravi Express

A gang of unknown criminals went on rampage in Zomba during the night of Tuesday, April from about 23:00hrs and robbed off K24.13 million and other valuables from 3 victims at different premises in one night.

A crime situation report which we have in possession compiled by the police in Zomba, indicates that the crime occurred at Chinseu Trading Centre — first attacking agri-businessman George Maduka at his house.

Armed with panga knives, the criminals — who are on the run — are reported to have violently broke into Maduka’s house, assaulted him with a panga knife before robbing him of his cash amounting to K19 million, which he had kept inside his house since he doesn’t usually go out for banking.

The report further says criminals then proceeded to break into the house of the first victim’s son, Leman George, aged 24, where they robbed him of his Itel cellphone that he uses for Airtel Money transactions as a mobile money agent which had value of K5 million, including his Samsung smart phone.

The criminals further went to the house of Lonely Taulo situated at a distance of about 100m away from the first victim’s house where they assaulted her with a panga knife on her back and stole her Itel cellphone valued at K15,000.

The rampage went on as they proceeded and broke into another house belonging to Stephano Lesten and stole cash amounting to K130,000 after injuring him on the victim’s left arm with a panga knife.

The criminals later proceeded to the house of Levison Friday Kaluwa, a teacher at Matabi Primary School where they assaulted him on his leg and stole two his cellphones valued at K250,000 and that of Clement Mlelemba, a nurse at Mmambo Health Centre and stole his Lenovo Laptop, Samsung cellphone and a power bank — all valued at K565,000.

After the victims cried for help, some sympathizers rushed to the scenes but were also assaulted by the criminals and their different types of cellphones got stolen. The rescuing victims were Chifundo Kachimanga, Ibrahim Katuwa, Hamida Awali, Edward Mangwaya, Joseph Nseula, Francis Enerst, Ibrahim Maduka, Chikondi Maonga and Hastings Kaiwe

Following their serious degrees of their injuries, George Maduka, Ibrahim Maduka, Chikondi Maonga, Hastings Kaiwe and Hamida Awali have been admitted to Zomba Central Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment while the other victims have been treated as out-patients.

In the meantime, the police said no arrests have made and Investigations are still underway.