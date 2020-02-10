Gaba’s former team Bidvest Wits stun Pirates in his absence

SuperSport.com

Inspirational Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango missed the crucial Nedbank Cup 2-3 loss on penalties to Bidvest Wits because he had accumulated four yellow cards prior to the match against his former team.

The game ended 3-3 after extra-time in a thrilling Nedbank Cup fixture at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday that will live long in the memory.

The Clever Boys looked down and out after squandering a two goal advantage and having Elias Pelembe sent off, but Gift Motupa scored in the first minute of stoppage-time in extra time to send the game to a penalty shootout.

After Kabelo Dlamini blazed his effort wide of goal, Lorenzo Gordinho kept his cool — on his debut — to book Wits’ place in the last-16.

Thembinkosi Lorch, Happy Jele and Zakhele Lepasa found the back of the net after goals from Bienvenu Eva Nga and Deon Hotto had given Wits a two-goal lead at the break.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place in the next round of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Tshwane rivals SuperSport United 1-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night.

In a hard-fought derby clash, the Brazilians did just enough to claim victory, with Sibusiso Vilakazi’s first-half goal proving the difference between themselves and Matsatsantsa.