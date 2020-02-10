Gaba’s former team Bidvest Wits stun Pirates in his absence

February 10, 2020
Inspirational Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango missed the crucial Nedbank Cup 2-3 loss on penalties to Bidvest Wits because he had accumulated four yellow cards prior to the match against his former team.

The game ended 3-3 after extra-time in a thrilling Nedbank Cup fixture at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday that will live long in the memory.

Gabadinho accumulated four yellow cards

The Clever Boys looked down and out after squandering a two goal advantage and having Elias Pelembe sent off, but Gift Motupa scored in the first minute of stoppage-time in extra time to send the game to a penalty shootout.

After Kabelo Dlamini blazed his effort wide of goal, Lorenzo Gordinho kept his cool — on his debut — to book Wits’ place in the last-16.

Thembinkosi Lorch, Happy Jele and Zakhele Lepasa found the back of the net after goals from Bienvenu Eva Nga and Deon Hotto had given Wits a two-goal lead at the break.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place in the next round of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Tshwane rivals SuperSport United 1-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night.

In a hard-fought derby clash, the Brazilians did just enough to claim victory, with Sibusiso Vilakazi’s first-half goal proving the difference between themselves and Matsatsantsa.

