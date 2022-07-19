Gaba’s AFCON goal finally shortlisted by CAF for Goal of the Year award

The SA-based Flames talisman invited to attend Friday’s awards Gala in Morocco

By Duncan Mlanjira

Through votes from football fans across Africa, including those from his compatriots, Flames’ talisman Gabadinho Mhango’s stunner against Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon in January, has been shortlisted by Confederation of African Football (CAF) for further consideration for the 2022 Goal of the Year.





The South Africa-based forward, has since been invited to attend the awards Gala scheduled for Friday, July 21 in Rabat, Morocco.

Last Thursday, CAF announced the 10 goals from which fans across the continent were to vote through and one of them was Gaba’s — against African giants, Atlas Lions of Morocco in the Round of 16 match.

Gaba, who finished as third top scorer at the Cameroun 2021 finals with three goals, scored after only seven minutes when he made no mistake from outside the box to curl in a shot that beat Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to the top corner.

The goal jilted the Moroccans, who responded by attacking in numbers that the Flames’ goalkeeper Charles Thom busy all the time to keep his team in the game but with two minutes into added time going for halftime, En-Nesyri made it 1-1 after nodding in a well taken corner kick by Sofiane Boufal.

The Flames were then hit where it hurts most when — after a lot of pressure on the defending line — Morocco scored to make it 2-1 in the 70th minute and went on to win the match.

This was Malawi’s first-ever qualification into the knockout stages of the AFCON finals in the third appearance after 1984 in Côte d’Ivoire and 2010 in Angola.

The goal left Gaba basking in global limelight with some media outlets of repute pitting his 40-metre fabulous strike as the goal of the tournament. He had also been voted Player of the Match in the group stages against Zimbabwe.

In the group stages, the Flames first lost 0-1 against Guinea, beat Zimbabwe — fellow Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) member — before drawing 0-0 with Senegal to qualify for the knock out stages as the best third-placed.

Goalkeeper Charles Thom was also voted Player of the Match in the goalless last game of the group stages against the eventual champions, Senegal.