Gabadinho denied twice by excellent saves as Kaizer Chiefs edge Pirates to open seven-point lead

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was on top form to inspire his team to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

The victory moved the Amakhosi seven points clear atop the league standings, while the Buccaneers remain third after seeing their six-game winning streak in the league come to an abrupt end.

The Nigeria international pulled off a great save to deny the in-form Gabadinho Mhango, before keeping out Mthokozisi Dube’s low effort.

Chiefs grew in confidence as the match progressed and they managed to break the deadlock through Lebogang Manyama on the half-hour mark.

Pirates then pressed their Soweto rivals in search of the equaliser and the league’s top goalscorer — Gabadinho — missed the target with a header just before halftime as Chiefs duly carried a narrow lead into the break.

Pirates did most of the attacking after the restart and they had a chance to restore parity after the visitors’ defence was exposed, but Thembinkosi Lorch, who was sent through on goal, failed to control the ball and ultimately Akpeyi snatched the ball away from him.

Akpeyi continued to frustrate Pirates as he made a triple save denying Lorch, Luvuyo Memela and Vincent Pule as pressure mounted on Chiefs.

The former Chippa United keeper then produced another great save to deny Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza from close range in what was a man-of-the-match display.

Chiefs ultimately emerged 1-0 winners thanks to Akpeyi’s goalkeeping heroics, with the Amakhosi well on their way to celebrating their 50th year of existence with a league title.

Gabadinho found the net a few times in January for Orlando Pirates, but his first goal against Polokwane City was named the best of the net.

In his maiden season for his new side, the Malawian international is the front-runner for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot, after racinig to 14 league goals in 19 matches.

What could, perhaps, be termed as his finest moment as an Orlando Pirates player, the 27-year-old notched up a hat-trick during what remains the club’s biggest victory, in terms of winning margin this season.

Mhango netted a hat-trick away to Rise and Shine at Peter Mokaba Stadium in a 4-1 victory earlier in the year, and the opening goal proved to be something special.

Receiving the ball out wide at the edge of the box, the striker cut inside the defence, and unleashed a stunner with his right foot to open the scoring — and the floodlights — for the Soweto giants.

His effort against the Premiership strugglers was rewarded by the League, as it was named the January Goal of the Month last week.

The award is the third in January for Orlando Pirates, who finished the month unbeaten.

Mhango competes a brace of accolades, having been named the league’s player of the month after his six goals in five appearances in the month saw Pirates to the 12 points that propelled them up to second place in the league standings.

Also getting in among the awards was coach Josef Zinnbauer, who scooped the Coach of the Month award alongside the striker.

This was after guiding the Buccaneers to an unbeaten January, with the only blemish in his record since taking over in mid-December the penalty shootout loss to Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup.