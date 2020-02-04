Gaba to miss out clash against his former team Bidvest Wits in Nedbank Cup tie

By SuperSport.com

Gabadinho Mhango will miss out the clash against his former team Bidvest Wits this coming Sunday in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 tie as red-hot Orlando Pirates striker picked up his fourth yellow card of the campaign.

Gaba picked his fourth yellow card during the Absa Premiership 2-1 win over against Chippa United on Saturday in which the Malawian international scored both goals to take his tally to 14 goals.

The man of the moment for the Pirates fans has scored 10 goals 10 in his last nine games. His 14 total goals were from 8 matches.

But during that time he has also collected four yellow cards, which means he must serve a one-match suspension.

It is a blow for coach Josef Zinnbauer, who will be putting a heavy priority on the Nedbank Cup this season as he seems to end the club’s six-year trophy drought.

Wits will be a tough opponent and as they are the side from which Pirates purchased Mhango at the start of the season.

He might have been fired up to take on his former employers.

The Soweto giants 2-1 win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium marched them up the log to position three from four, nine points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

The Malawi international is playing an integral role in Pirates’ winning run, which was duly stretched to five games, while they are now unbeaten for nine.