Gaba made Premier Bet Malawi brand ambassador



By Victor Singano Jnr

Malawi international football star, Gabadinho Mhango — plying his race with South Africa Premier League outfit, Amazulu FC — has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for the local betting firm, Premier Bet Malawi company for a one-year agreement.

The leading betting company announced the development on Friday at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre where the official signing ceremony with the former Nyasa Big Bullets and Orlando Pirates star took place.

Premier Bet Malawi Chief Executive Officer, Faddy Yunus said they decided to sign Mhango as he is one of the best sports personalities Malawi has produced and that his presence as a brand ambassador will play a crucial role in sensitizing the youth on responsible gambling as well as influence the upcoming young soccer stars to work hard and realize their dreams of becoming future football stars.

“We take this as the best choice because we are also the best company and we believe that Mhango will represent the company in many ways with the large following he has from the sports fraternity,” he said.

“He will also preach about responsible gambling. As you know that we have a project of a netball academy in Zingwangwa, it is our hope that in future we might do the same by constructing a football academy together with Mhango.”

In his remarks, Mhango thanked Premier Bet for choosing him to be the brand ambassador for the company, which he said it is currently assisting in uplifting lives of young people financially in the country.

“It feels good to be part of a company like Premier Bet which is putting lives of people at heart in as far as corporate social responsibility and changing the living standard of people is concerned.

“Personally I’m geared to support the company so that it achieve everything it is looking for from me,” he said.