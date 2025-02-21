Full house for both Malawi Scorchers and Zambia Copper Queens ahead of tomorrow’s friendly on FIFA international calendar

* Scorchers have 7 foreign-based players including Chawinga sisters, Tabitha (France) and Temwa (USA); France-based Rose Kabzere; Vanessa Chikupira and Bernadetta Mkandawire (both in Kazakhstan)

* Zambia have 8 foreign-based including African Player of the Year 2024, Barbra Banda of USA’s Orlando Pride and Bay FC-USA’s Racheal Kundananji

By Duncan Mlanjira

Tomorrow’s FIFA sanctioned friendly match between Malawi Scorchers and Zambia Copper Queens will certainly be a clash of titans as both have their best arsenal that include seven foreign-based players in both squad.

The Scorchers foreign legion including Chawinga sisters, Tabitha, who plies for France’s Olympique Lyonnais Féminin); Temwa (Kansas City Current-USA); Rose Kabzere (Montpellier-France), Vannessa Chikupira & Bernadetta Mkandawire (both FC BIIK-Kazygurt-Kazakhstan); Sabina Thom & Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe-DRC).

The Copper Queens’ foreign-based include African Player of the Year 2024, Barbra Banda of USA’s Orlando Pride; Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC-USA); Lushomo Mweemba & Martha Tembo (both Hakkarigucu-Turkey); Ireen Lungu (Jiangsu-China); Xiomara Mapepa (ZHFK Krylya Sovetov-Russia); Racheal Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel) and Kabange Mupopo (Henan Jianye-China).

The Scorchers are using the two friendlies as preparations for the second round of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON qualifier against the winner in the tie between Zimbabwe and Angola — and head coach Lovemore Fazili’s other players in his 23-member squad are:

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Yamikani Kaonga (MDF Lioness);

Defenders: Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers Ladies), Rose Alufandika (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Maggie Chavula & Maureen Kenneth (both Ascent Soccer), Tamala Simeza (Blue Eagles Ladies);

Midfielders: Faith Chimzimu & Letticia Chinyamula (both Ascent Soccer), Carloline Mathyola, (Silver Strikers Ladies), Tendai Sani & Zainab Kapanda (both Nyasa Big Bullets), Funny Magombo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Sarah Mulimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants);

Joining Tabitha, Temwa and Sabina Thom as strikers are Catherine Kachala (MDF Lioness) and Chisomo Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies).

Zambia’s other players are goalkeepers Mwila Chishala Mufunte & Ngambo Musole (both Green Buffaloes), Catherine Musonda (Red Arrows), Chitete Munsaka (Elite Ladies);

Defenders: Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Blessing Mapalo Maluba (Nchanga Queens), Matildah Mukunda (Elite Ladies), Memory Nthala & Esther Siamfuko (both Green Buffaloes), Judith Soko (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Pauline Zulu (Zanaco Ladies);

Midfielders: Maweta Chilenga, Evarine Susan Katongo, Natasha Nanyangwe (all Green Buffaloes), Mercy Chipasula (Kamfinsa Blue Eagles), Avell Chitundu, Fridah Mukoma (both ZESCO Ndola Girls), Abigail Munkombwe (Choma Warriors), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows);

Joining Barbra Banda, Racheal Kundananji and Kabange Mupopo as strikers is Penelope Mulubwa (ZESCO Ndola Girls).

The two team are up against each other in two friendly games both FIFA sanctioned — tomorrow and Tuesday, February 25 at Woodlands Stadium to kick-off on both days at 15h00.

The Scorchers captain, Tabitha Chawinga has promised to beat the Copper Queens saying time has come to show their opponents, led by captain, Barbra Banda that Malawi is also a big team.

The Scorchers, who were without Tabitha and Temwa, were beaten by Zambia, also minus Barbra in their defence of the COSAFA Women Championship last year, a title they won after beating the Copper Queens in the final of the 2023 edition.

Temwa is quoted by Fam.mw as saying today: “We have prepared well for the game tomorrow and I am upbeat we will win. They defeated us 2-0 in COSAFA tournament last year yes, but it was a youthful squad without professionals but performed well till to the semi-final where they lost to the Copper Queens.

“The same players which played in the COSAFA are those we have here. The main purpose is to build a team which will be a force to reckon with in Africa.

“I am anticipating a very good game which will go into the books of history of women’s football,” Chawinga told a press conference while her coach, Lovemore Fazili said preparations have gone on very well which started back home in Blantyre.

“We have prepared for the battle,” he is quoted as saying. “We trained in Zambia just to try few combinations between the local and foreign-based players — we are just waiting for the matchday to come.

“We are heading into the game aggressively as a win will boast our morale a head of major tournaments coming. Let me take this opportunity to thank the FA for allowing the foreign-based players to come and join us during these two friendly matches this is a morale booster,” Fazili said.

The Scorchers are waiting for the results of the WAfCON qualifier between Zimbabwe and Angola after their opponents for this round, Congo were officially withdrawn from the WAfCON 2026 qualifiers due to what their FA said was lack of competitions and preparation.

The Scorchers were scheduled to play against Congo on yesterday, February 20 at home, with the return leg away on February 25 — thus the two FIFA-sanctioned friendlies to prepare for either of the tow COSAFA members, Zimbabwe and Angola to be in October this year.