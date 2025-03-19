Full house as all foreign-based players arrive for tomorrow’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers against Namibia at Bingu

By Duncan Mlanjira

All the foreign-based players that were called up by Flames head coach Kalisto Pasuwa for back-to-back FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers — starting with Namibia tomorrow and Tunisia on Monday, March 24 — have arrived.



Last week, Pasuwa named 11 foreign-based players in his squad —strikers Gabadinho Mhango (Marumo Gallants-South Africa); Richard Mbulu (UD Songo-Mozambique), Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique) & Chawanangwa Kaonga (ZANACO-Zambia); defenders Denis Chembezi (Al-Qasim SC-Iraq), Charles Petro (Botosani-Romania); and midfielders Lanjesi Nkhoma & Patrick Mwaungulu (both Don Bosco-DR Congo).

Also included as foreign-based players who moved to Zimbabwe last month — goalkeeper William Thole (Simba Bhora FC) and defenders Gomezgani Chirwa (Ngezi Platinum Stars) and Nickson Nyasulu (FC Platinum).

They have joined domestic league players, who are goalkeepers George Chikooka (Silver Strikers) and Richard Chimbamba (Nyasa Big Bullets); defenders McDonald Lameck, Nickson Mwase, Precious Sambani & Maxwell Paipi (all Silver Strikers); Alick Lungu (Nyasa Big Bullets).

The midfielders are Yankho Singo Lloyd Aaron, Chawanagwa Gumbo, Chikumbutso Salima & Wongani Lungu (all Nyasa Big Bullets), John Banda (unattached), Wisdom Mpinganjira & Gaddie Chirwa (both Mighty Wanderers), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers) and Nyasa Big Bullets striker Ephraim Kondowe.

The Flames have six points from four games played since FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers started in November 2023 in which, under coach Patrick Mabedi, they won 1-0 away to Liberia in their first match; before losing 0-1 to Tunisia at home; beating São Tomé e Principe 3-1 away and losing 0-1 to Equatorial Guinea.

Tunisia lead the group with 10 points, followed by Namibia as runners-up (8 points); Liberia 3rd (7); Malawi 4th (6); with and São Tomé e Principe at the bottom without a point.

After these two assignments against Namibia and Tunisia, the Flames next date Namibia for the second leg in September before hosting Liberia, São Tomé and Equatorial Guinea between October and November 2025.