From hope to disappointment: The crisis of leadership in Malawi

By Dr James Kadyampakeni

There comes a time in every nation’s journey when silence becomes betrayal — Malawi is at that point. Many people are afraid to speak truth to power but unless we confront reality head-on, we will continue to drift further away from the dream we all once held dear.

In 2019, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera inspired genuine hope among millions of Malawians. For those of us who were lifelong supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), his rise felt like the rebirth of a vision we had long fought for.

A vision rooted in servant leadership, moral integrity, and national transformation, Dr. Chakwera spoke with eloquence and conviction. He promised to lead by example and to restore trust in government.

For the first time in many years, we believed that a new dawn had truly arrived.

But five years later, the mood has changed. The hope that once burned so brightly has faded. Now, the time has come to judge President Chakwera not by his words, but by his actions and more importantly, by the tangible results of his leadership.

* Are our lives better today than they were in 2019?

* Has the economy improved under his leadership?

* What has Dr. Chakwera truly delivered?

These are the questions Malawians are asking every day in their homes, markets, schools, and places of worship. And the answers are not encouraging.

One of the most glaring failures of this administration is its lack of commitment and decisiveness in decision-making. In moments when bold action is needed on the economy, on agriculture, on education, on corruption — what we saw instead was hesitation, delay, or complete silence. Malawi cannot afford indecision in a time of crisis.

Even worse is the continued failure to hold people accountable — corruption remains rampant; cases are announced with fanfare and then quietly shelved; senior officials connected to wrongdoing are protected instead of prosecuted. The promise of “cleansing the system” has been replaced with complicity and silence.

Today, ordinary Malawians are struggling more than ever. Prices have skyrocketed, the currency has weakened, jobs are scarce, and public services are deteriorating. The social contract between the government and the people is breaking down, not because Malawians are impatient, but because leadership has been unresponsive.

So we ask again:

* Is President Chakwera going to address these failures honestly before asking for our vote?

* Or is he going to take Malawians for granted and behave as if nothing was ever promised?

This is not just about politics it is about trust, livelihoods, and the future of our nation and that of our children. Malawians are a patient and hopeful people, but even the strongest hope can only survive so long without action.

The truth may be uncomfortable, but it must be said: President Chakwera has not lived up to the promises he made. And unless he changes course decisively if he is given another chance to lead, history will remember his presidency not for what it could have been, but for what it failed to become.

As citizens, we must reclaim our voice. We must challenge leadership when it falls short — because our silence will not build Malawi. Only truth, action, and accountability will.