From all tributes that poured in and experiences with his father are a testament to the great man the Vice-President was—son Sean Chilima

At the State Funeral ceremony held at Bingu National Stadium, Sean Chilima, son to late Vice-President described his father as a great role model, leader and a great family man whose legacy will live on.

He said from all tributes that poured in to and experiences shared with his father are a testament to the great man the Vice-President was.

Sean praised his father’s dedication to great work ethic work and his devotion to his faith, stating that he would start his day early with prayers at an altar in his house, then join the 6:00am Mass at the church then exercise before starting his official work — which he made sure to complete.

On his part, elder brother of the late Vice-President, Dr Ben Chilima expressed his appreciation to everyone involved in the challenging rescue efforts, acknowledging the difficult weather conditions and rough terrain.

He also recognised the individuals who used their talents to create poetry and songs as a form of support and in addition, Ben Chilima commended all government agencies for their dedicated assistance in repatriating the body of his brother.

He emphasised the need for a thorough inquiry into the cause of the plane crash, stressing the importance of transparency for the public.

The funeral ceremony is being led by President Lazarus Chakwera attended by various people across the country as well as foreign dignitaries that include foreign dignitaries who paid their last respects to late Chilima.

Vice President of Tanzania Dr Philip Isdor Mpango, led the delegation of international representatives in honoring the late Vice-President — thereafter Prime Minister of Mozambique Adriano Maleiaine; former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Odinga; Zambia’s Minister of Defence Lwiji Lufuma and Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana Alban Sumana Bagbin.—Reporting by Malawi Government official Facebook page