Freedom of the press and democracy go hand in hand—US Embassy

At the 2024 Media Institute of Southern African (MISA) Malawi Chapter’s Media Award Gala as part of the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, US Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires, Amy Diaz applauded Malawi for enacting the Access to Information Act, saying “this is an important piece of legislation”.

She said the US government values press freedom — emphasising that “freedom of press and democracy go hand in hand”, adding that the Access to Information Act is a true commitment to open press, freedom of press and true democracy.

She, therefore, called upon government and state structures to guard against all forces that threaten media freedom such as arrests — saying failure to safeguard media freedom will only dent government image.

“We will not remain silent on issues that impinge on media freedom,” she said, adding that the US Government will partner with the media in contributing to free and credible elections.

Present at the Gala, as well as the street parade in Mangochi, Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu also reiterated government’s commitment to continue upholding media freedom and will not allow unfair arrests of journalists in the course of carrying out their duties.

He said there is a political will in safeguarding media freedom in Malawi as has always been demonstrated by President Lazarus Chakwera on commitment to freedom of the press.

Kunkuyu’s sentiments come barely two days after Chakwera during the presidential breakfast in Lilongwe as part of World Press Freedom Day at State House in Lilongwe, when he said he had never ordered the police to arrest any journalist and will never do that.

The Minister, therefore, said this was evidence enough of the assurance to press freedom which is also in the country’s constitution: “The president values press freedom. Government will stand with all who protect freedom of the press.”

Kunkuyu noted that for decades the media in Malawi has gone through a lot of challenges such that the current administration was committed to do more on the press freedom than previous regimes.

Celebrated under the theme; ‘Guardians of Democracy: Championing media independence for credible elections’, MISA Malawi Chapter vice-chairperson, Chisomo Ngulube said they expect media freedom during the 2025 general election, adding that the media is crucial in attaining free, fair and credible elections.

“As MISA Malawi, we will continue to report cases of police searching media gadgets, arrests, physical attacks in football matches,” Ngulube said, while calling for unconditional guarantee in media freedom. Francis Kasaila, Commissioner responsible for media & civic education at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), said the theme called on the media to contribute to free, fair and credible elections that should be acceptable by all electoral stakeholders and that MEC will always recognise the media that empower citizens to make well-informed decisions.

During panel discussion ahead of the Gala Night as Sunbird Nkopola, Secretary for Information, Baldwin Chiyamwaka said government is working on National Government Communication Policy and National Communication Strategy, which are expected to guide all communication processes.

Chiyamwaka added that the National Government Communications Policy and strategy are aimed at harnessing and coordinating all forms of information and communications in the country.

“We have the Communications Act which is regulatory in nature, but this strategy will ensure how we can operationalise government and public communications and coordinate all forms of information,” he said.

During the panel discussion media representatives expressed concerns over poor welfare and low salaries in their respective media houses and Chiyamwaka said good policies are demand-driven and urged journalists to demand what they want using the institution such as MISA Malawi and Media Council of Malawi.

“When you look at human rights-based approach, there is demand and supply sides and the same applies to the media because it’s the media itself that knows what’s good for them,” he said, adding that the government is committed to ensure good welfare of the media personnel in both public and private sectors.

Chairperson for Media Council of Malawi, Dr. Jolly Ntaba said dissatisfactory economic welfare is one of the factors that negatively affect the media in Malawi, observing that low salaries have negative impact on the welfare of the media practitioners which in turn affect their profession.

He has since urged journalists to develop and invest in themselves, citing upgrading in educational qualifications rather than waiting for organisations to improve their welfare.

“It is imperative for journalists to invest in themselves and do personal developments. Add more education to what they have and look at opportunities that the new media platforms are offering by becoming an entrepreneur within the media industry,” Ntaba said.—Reported by Evance Chisiano, Martin Chiwanda, Ernest Mfunya, Lyte Ali & Nephtali Kalumbi, MANA