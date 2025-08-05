Francisco Madinga not renewing his contract with Mighty Wanderers opting to return to Georgia

* We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his professional career

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Wanderers FC have issued a statement that midfielder Francisco Madinga will not renew his contract that expires tomorrow, August 6, saying he has indicated that he intends to pursue an opportunity with a club in Georgia where he previously played.

“We thank Francisco for his dedication and service to the club,” says the statement. “We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his professional career.”

This development comes after Mighty Wanderers Board secretary, Chancy Gondwe refuted speculations circulating on social media last month that the Nomads had parted ways with their talented midfield maestro following his refusal denial to extend his contract with the Lali Lubani Road outfit.

Quoting a press statement released by Gondwe, Malawi News Agency (MANA) reported that they were not agreeing to the conditional terms for him to extend his contract.

MANA quoted highly placed sources indicate that Madinga was demanding K1 million monthly salary and K10 million signing-on fee for a two-year contract — conditions which the Nomads were not comfortable with.

The report also indicated that a leading top flight club in Mozambique, Costa do Sol were interested in signing Madinga — quoting the club’s representative, who opted for anonymity, as saying despite that Mozambican football rules allows a team to sign a maximum of 7 international players, the club was eager to bring Madinga on board with the intention of loaning him out to a Malawian club, as they are currently unable to register foreign players and would only use him until after the next transfer window.

Madinga joined Wanderers in 2019 and has since then played in Georgia, and Botswana before rejoining the Nomads in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Nomads — who are leading the TNM Super League 2025 log table and are still unbeaten in 14 matches played — will wrap up the first round away to Civil Service United on Sunday at Civo Stadium while runners-up Nyasa Bullets will be at home hosting Karonga United on the same day.

Wanderers led with 34 points followed by their arch rivals at 33 — and Sunday’s matches for both are determining factors for who takes the pole position ahead of the second round.

Reigning champions, Silver Strikers are third with 27 points and wrapping up the first round with an away fixture against 15th-placed Mzuzu City Hammers at Rumphi Stadium and 4th with 27 points are Blue Eagles, who date Chitipa United (11th/16pts) at Karonga Stadium also on Sunday.

Fifth-placed Ekhaya FC tying on 23 points with Blue Eagles are scheduled at Kamuzu Stadium to host MAFCO FC (10th/17pts).

Bottom of the table with just one point wrap up the first round against 12th-placed Mighty Tigers at Karonga Stadium on Saturday while Moyale FC (14th/15pts) will host Dedza Dynamos at Rumphi Stadium on Saturday.

Week 14 results were Mighty Wanderers drawing 1-1 with Chitipa United; Silver Strikers 0-0 Mighty Tigers; Kamuzu Barracks 3-0 Blue Eagles; MAFCO 0-1 Nyasa Big Bullets; Civil Service United 4-0 Mzuzu City Hammers and Moyale 0-1 Karonga United.—Reporting for MANA by Santos Zefania