France, Spain deny an-all African Olympic football final as they oust Egypt and Morocco

* Valiant Egypt were undone by France late surge after taking the lead in the 62nd minute to lose 1-3



* Morocco’s quest came to a heart-wrenching end as they suffered a 1-2 defeat to Spain

Maravi Express

Egypt’s and Morocco’s quest for Olympic football glory ended in heartbreak as they succumbed to defeats by France and Spain, denying an all-African final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Mahmoud Saber etched his name in Egyptian football history with a thunderous strike in the 62nd minute, sending shockwaves through the stadium and igniting dreams of an upset.

But a resurgent France side came from behind to win 3-1 after extra time in a thrilling semi-final at the Stade de Lyon, despite the Pharaohs been backed by passionate support.

The Africans defied expectations by becoming the first team to breach France’s previously impenetrable defence in this tournament and Egypt’s resolute defence, which had frustrated the hosts for much of the match, seemed poised to secure a historic victory.

However, France’s relentless pressure finally told in the 83rd minute when Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled the score, forcing the game into extra time.

The turning point came just two minutes into the additional period when Omar Fayed received his marching orders for a rash challenge, leaving Egypt to battle on with 10 men.

The numerical disadvantage proved too much for the tiring Pharaohs, as Mateta struck again in the 99th minute to put France ahead.

Michael Olise, instrumental throughout, sealed France’s victory with a clinical finish in the 108th minute, crushing Egypt’s hopes of reaching their first-ever Olympic football final.

Despite the disappointment, Egypt’s campaign has been a source of pride for the nation and the African continent as their journey to the semi-finals, including a dramatic penalty shootout victory in the quarters, has showcased the progress of Egyptian football on the global stage.

The Pharaohs now turn their attention to the bronze medal match against Morocco, where they have the opportunity to secure Egypt’s first Olympic football medal – a fitting consolation for their valiant efforts in Paris.

However, they have to contain Morocco, who — buoyed by thousands of passionate supporters — came agonisingly close to reaching their first-ever final but were ultimately undone by a late Spanish resurgence.

The electric atmosphere at the Stade de Marseille was dominated by the thunderous cheers of Moroccan fans, who had turned out in force to witness their team’s historic run.

Their faith was initially rewarded when the tournament’s top scorer, Soufiane Rahimi, stepped up to convert a penalty in the 37th minute, sending the crowd into raptures.

The spot-kick, awarded after a VAR review confirmed Spanish midfielder Pablo Barrios had fouled Amir Richardson, was dispatched with aplomb by Rahimi.

It marked his sixth goal of the tournament, further cementing his status as one of the breakout stars of Paris 2024 and riding the wave of momentum, Morocco nearly doubled their advantage before halftime.

Eliesse Ben Seghir came within inches of etching his name into Olympic folklore, his powerful strike just clearing the crossbar and leaving Spanish hearts in mouths.

However, Spain’s quality began to tell in the second half. The equalizer came in the 65th minute through Fermin Lopez, whose precise finish silenced the Moroccan faithful.

The Atlas Lions refused to lie down, though, and Amir Richardson almost restored their lead with a curling effort that had the Spanish goalkeeper beaten.

But it was not to be for Morocco. With just five minutes remaining, Spanish substitute Juanlu Sanchez delivered the cruel blow, his low drive finding the back of the net and shattering Moroccan dreams of reaching the gold medal match.

While it may not be the gold they dreamed of, a podium finish would still represent a monumental achievement for Moroccan and African football.—Reporting by CAFonline; editing by Maravi Express