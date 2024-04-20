Four players to look out for in CAF Champions League semi-finals

Defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt

The 2023/24 CAF Champions League campaign reaches a crescendo today when four African heavyweights — all previous winners Al Ahly (Egypt), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Espérance Sportive Tunis (Tunisia) and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) — meet in the first leg semi-finals.

Five times title holders TP Mazembe take to the turf this afternoon (13h00 GMT) hosting 11 times champions Al Ahly SC while Espérance Sportive Tunis with four previous title date Mamelodi Sundowns of a single title at 19h00 GMT.

The each have an array of talent but there have been some exceptional performances from some and they will be the centre of attraction during the last four matches — Yan Medeiros Sasse (Esperance); Hussein El Shahat (Al Ahly); Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Glody Likonza (TP Mazembe).

Espérance de Tunis owes much of their success in the Champions League to Brazilian attacking midfielder, Yan Medeiros Sasse, whose two goals and an assist, have been instrumental in the team’s journey and is expected to play a crucial role in their semi-final encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Hussein El Shahat is leading the charge for Al Ahly SC, whose stellar performances have played a pivotal role in the club’s success and the 31-year-old winger has notched up an impressive five goals in just 10 games — establishing himself as a vital asset for the title holders.

All eyes will be on Mamelodi Sundowns’ South African goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, in their upcoming semi-final clash against Espérance de Tunis. Williams showcased his mettle in the quarter-finals, delivering outstanding saves during the penalty shootout to secure victory for his team.

His exceptional performances also earned him the title of the best goalkeeper in the 2023 AFCON.

TP Mazembe has found a gem in Glody Likonza, the talented Congolese midfielder — whose prowess in the central midfield position has been unmatched, with three goals and an assist to his name, driving his team’s forward momentum in the tournament.

The return leg scheduled for April 25-26 and the final has been confirmed to take place on May 18 for the first leg, with the second leg confirmed for May 25.

It has been 10 years since the Democratic Republic of Congo side, TP Mazembe – former FIFA Club World Cup finalists – reached the final of the CAF Champions League they and they have to take full advantage of the home turf in Lubumbashi against defending champions, who are in top form having reached the semifinals by beating quarterfinals Simba SC of Tanzania 3-0 on aggregate (1-0 away in Dar es Salaam and 2-0 at home in Cairo).

To qualify for the semifinals, TP Mazembe first drew 0-0 with Angola’s Petro de Luanda in the first leg of the quarterfinals before winning 2-1 away in Luanda while Tunisian side Esperance defeated Côte d’Ivoire’s ASEC Minosas 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout — both having drawn 0-0 in the first leg and 0-0 in regulation of the second leg.

Mamelodi also drew 0-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Young Africans in Dar es Salaam and once more 0-0 in regulation in South Africa before the heroics of their goalkeeper Ronwen Williams helped them qualify when he saved two crucial spot-kicks to propel Mamelodi Sundowns to reach the semifinals at 3-2 victory.

Espérance Sportive Tunis continue their search for a 5th title after last tasting continental glory in 2019 as they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns, whose 2016 title is coupled with a recent confidence-boosting African Football League (AFL) 2023 triumph that has elevated their pedigree on the continent.

Very small margins separate the four clubs who all have championship mettle and an equal chance of going all the way this season.