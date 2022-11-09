Four customers win full year premium in NICO Life ‘Tilinanube’ promotion

NICO Life Business Development Officer Dr Cecilia Mussa (left) and NICO Holdings Marketing Officer Sharon Chirwa conducting the draw

* The campaign was launched in July this year to improve and register more clients

* As well as rewarding loyal customers who are under Tilinanu Funeral Cover

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Four of NICO Life customers will enjoy a full year of not paying their monthly premium fees after being drawn as lucky winners in the insurance company’s ongoing ‘Tilinanube Free Premium’ promotion.

The campaign, which was launched in July this year, was introduced with the aim of improving and registering more clients as well as rewarding loyal customers who are under Tilinanu Funeral Cover by paying their premiums for a whole year.

The second draw that was conducted on Tuesday at NICO Group offices in Blantyre saw Agness Chakhalira, Wyson Samuel Kalulu, Temwa Boyd and Doris Phiri becoming lucky winners out of the 497 entries.

NICO Life Chief Operating Officer, Lillian Moyo expressed satisfaction with the growth in terms of customers’ participation,which she said is a sign that the clients realize the importance of the campaign.

“Honestly, the response is very huge and encouraging because in a space of three months, we have managed to register over 500 entries — which is a great number and we expect more participants in the remaining months of the promotion.

“We want to encourage our clients to make use of the Tilinanu Funeral Plan because it provides them an opportunity of receiving support from NICO Life during the time of bereavement,” she said.

The NICO Life Tilinanu Funeral Policy ranges from K800-K6,000 monthly and the funeral policy can pay customers up to K1 million in funeral expenses.

Customers can join the campaign simply by dialing *325# using the phone or agent.

Tilinanu Funeral Policy was created as one way of creating opportunity to all Malawians living in both rural and urban areas to have an advantage of accessing or buying the policy cover which will be helping them once death occurs.

The company takes cognizance of the challenges that occur when people lose their loved ones since death happens when family members have no idea of where they can get money.

The funds are paid in a shortest time of five hours since its main idea and intended purpose is to make sure that the money is used at the funeral and not afterwards.

In 2018, NICO Life partnered with Goodwill Funeral Service Company to introduce ‘Goodwill Funeral Plan’, which affords corporates and defined groups amongst others to provide coffins, transportation and other funeral services.

NICO Life — which emphasizes its commitment to being reliable in easing lives of its clients — is a subsidiary of the Malawi Stock Exchange–listed financial services providers, NICO Group, which celebrated its 50th Anniversary last year of doing business in Malawi.