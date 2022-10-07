Forum for National Development demands investigations on Shyley Kondowe and Adamson Mkandawire for possession of huge sums of US$

The two under the radar

By Duncan Mlanjira

A vanity picture has gone viral on social media depicting two individuals displaying huge sums of cash in US dollars and Forum for National Development (FND) is demanding that the two be investigated to explain the source and purpose of the money.

While not confirming the identity of the individuals, FND names them to be Shyley Kondowe and Adamson Mkandawire, who are advisors of President Lazarus Chakwera.

In a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB); the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) and the Inspector General of Police, FND’s national coordinator, Fryson Chodzi says the image being displayed by the two, “being public officers working with the President, raises questions in as far as the offenses under Financial Crimes Act; Money Laundering Act; Foreign Currency Control Act and the Corrupt Practices Act are concerned”.

“Being found with unexplained foreign currency is an offense under the Exchange Control Act of Malawi, and when public officers displaying such huge sums of money, we should be worried with the other cited piece of laws which might have been contravened.”

Chodzi further says the ACB “must immediately conduct a lifestyle audit for the two public officers to array the fears of money laundering and corrupt practices”.

“Furthermore, as Malawi is going through forex shortage, it will be in the public interest for the Police and Financial Intelligence Authority to interrogate the two gentlemen to disclose the source and how they were found in possession of such huge cash in US$.

“The two must further disclose the purpose of the cash and produce bank receipts in terms of where they obtained the money from.”

The letter, copied to the Dean of of Diplomatic Missions, maintains that the image by the two “sends wrong signals as to the commitment of [President Chakwera’s] administration towards corruption, money laundering and financial crimes”.

When contacted, ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala said: “The Bureau is in receipt of the letter from FND. The Bureau will review the complaint as it does with all complaints to see what can be done on the complaint.”

Maravi Express is yet to confirm if indeed the two are as identified as Shyley and Adamson and we are also yet to verify if the two were part of President Chakwera’s entourage at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where over US$21,000 was being spent on allowances per day for the delegation members.

The public expressed consternation at the revelation by the media that each delegate was receiving US$560 (about K580,000) per day in allowances with ministers receiving US$900 (nearly K1 million) per day for 24 days.

Chakwera travelled with 37 people and the reports said normally, many members of Chakwera’s delegation were supposed to receive US$280 (about K290,000) per day and ministers were required to receive US$450 (about K465,000) per day but the allowances were doubled because of a rise in cost of living in New York.

Several critics — including former President Peter Mutharika — had condemned the government from undertaking the trip to UNGA in the middle of an economic crisis in Malawi.