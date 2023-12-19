Former UTM publicity secretary Mwenifumbo launches political party amidst accusations of abuse of resources at NRWB

Frank Mwenifumbo

By Laison Kamkole

In a surprising turn of events, former UTM Party publicity secretary Frank Mwenifumbo, who currently serves as the chairperson of the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB), is set to launch his own political party — National Democratic Party (NDP) expected to be officially unveiled in a week’s time.

However, this move by one of Malawi’s most nomadic politicians has raised concerns as it coincides with allegations of resource abuse at the NRWB as he has been accused of using an institutional vehicle to support his campaign for the establishment of the new party.

Reports also indicate that he has been embarking on official trips, drawing hefty allowances, which are seemingly aimed at galvanizing support for his political venture.

Concerned voices have emerged, pointing out that Mwenifumbo’s actions may compromise the integrity of the NRWB and raise ethical questions about the misuse of state resources for personal and political gains.

One official at the Board emphasized their concerns by saying: “We are at pains and concerned that Mwenifumbo is using resources from NRWB for the benefit of his political ambitions.”

In addition to the allegations of resource abuse, it has been reported that Mwenifumbo is receiving further funding from undisclosed sources in South Africa — a development that has prompted inquiries from the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Insiders familiar with Mwenifumbo’s political aspirations have revealed that the formation of the NDP is part of his strategy to challenge the dominance of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and its leader Enock Chihana in the Northern Region.

Ultimately, he aims to position himself as a formidable candidate for the running mate slot to the incumbent State President, Lazarus Chakwera.

Mwenifumbo’s political journey has been marked by frequent party-hopping. He began his career with AFORD before joining the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 2004, only to leave it a year later to join the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Subsequently, he switched to the People’s Party (PP) after the DPP was ousted from government following the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika.



Mwenifumbo’s political wanderings continued as he returned to the DPP after their victory in the 2014 elections, only to leave again and rejoin AFORD, where he was subsequently elected president.

In the 2019 Presidential elections, he joined forces with the UDF, partnering with Atupele Muluzi as his running mate.

While Mwenifumbo’s intentions to launch his own political party might appear ambitious, his history of party-switching raises doubts about the longevity of the NDP.

Critics argue that it signifies a lack of direction and principles, branding him as a political opportunist who seeks power, influence, and financial gain.

As the launch of the NDP approaches, Malawians will closely observe how Mwenifumbo’s latest political endeavor unfolds.

Only time will tell if this new party will provide a genuine alternative or if it will become another revolving door in Mwenifumbo’s ever-evolving political career.