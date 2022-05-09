Former star player Chiza Nyirongo takes people down memory lane reminiscing of MDC United

Chiza Nyirongo (left) and the great Soccer Saints

* Fans fondly remember Frank Pilato Sinalo; Clifton Msiya; Kingsley Maulidi; Davies Wansambo; Daniel Dzinkambani; John Dzimbili and many other stars

* Fantastic group of players! Well-sponsored team [but] some greedy and lousy politicians finished off both the Corporation and its team!

By Duncan Mlanjira

One football club that contributed great stars for the national team of yesteryears is MDC United — the Soccer Saints that disbanded when its sponsors Malawi Development Corporation (MDC) folded up.

Former great player, Chiza Nyirongo has taken people down memory lane when he reminisced of Facebook that MDC United was such a great team and the responses to it were of awe of this great team.

The oldies started singling out fantastic players the country admired such as Brian Malowe Ndau; Dave Banda; Gerald ‘Yellow Man’ Phiri; Lovemore Fazili; Lawrent Kamanga; McDonald ‘Nginde’ Mtetemera; Kachibowo Malunga; Clement Kafwawa; Chembekezo Zidana; Heston Munthali; Eric Chikafa; Vivian Damalekani; Dean Pinto

The great Frank Pilato Sinalo as well as Clifton Msiya; Kingsley Maulidi; Davies Wansambo; Daniel Dzinkambani; John Big Joe Dzimbili; William Chidowola — were also not forgotten of the that Dave Banda, Frank Sinalo and not forgotten for the team, which opponents never liked playing against.

It was once called Berek Power Pack before MDC took over sponsorship, whose management built it a stadium in Chilomoni that hosted high profile matches.

“There was once a football team called MDC United, a.k.a. ‘Soccer Saints’” wrote Chiza on Facebook. “Fantastic group of players! Well-sponsored team [but] some greedy and lousy politicians finished off both the Corporation and its team!”

John Foster’s response was: “And you participated in the team as a wonderful and marvelous player to watch! Kale likanati lizibwelela (how I wish we could go back in time).”

Suzgo Lungu reminisced how he enjoyed a great game between MDC United against Kabwe Warriors of Zambia played at Kamuzu Stadium while another commentator remembered the flamboyance of team manager Martin Mpata.

Other great stars were Christine Mpesi, Grant Lungu; Mapopa Msukwa — who gave Malawians football such glamour alongside other great stars from Bata Bullets; Limbe Leaf Wanderers; Silver Strikers, Admarc Tigers, Civo United; Sucoma; Dwasco; Red Lions in the top tier as well as others from the lower division.

The venues were aplenty then such as ESCOM Ground; MDC Stadium; BAT Ground; Civo Stadium; Chiwembe; Mzuzu Stadium while Kamuzu Stadium was reserved for the best matches — cup finals and international games.