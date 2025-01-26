Former SA President Mbeki warns that military deployment in DRC won’t lead to lasting solution

* Following the death of nine South Africa soldiers, three from Malawi and as well as Uruguay that were killed in action

* You can’t resolve the problem in the eastern Congo by force of arms. You can not

* You can send troops there, people will die but it can not solve the problem

Former South Africa President, Thabo Mbeki has warned that the deployment of the military in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) cannot lead to lasting solutions to that country’s protracted conflict.

This has been reported by South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) hours ago following reports that nine South Africa soldiers and three from Malawi and as well as from Uruguay also reporting deaths.

Deutche Welle quotes Malawi Defence Force (MDF) spokesman Emmanuel Mlelemba as confirming that three of Malawian soldiers had been killed: “We confirm the loss of three of our courageous soldiers who were part of the SADC Mission in the DRC.

“These soldiers fell in the line of duty during an encounter with the M23 rebel group operating in eastern DRC. As the situation remains volatile, further details will be shared later.”

Deutche Welle further reports that an M23 advance on Goma in eastern DRC was reportedly been repelled and South African Defence Force (SANDF) is quoted in a statement as saying: “The M23 hostile forces had launched a full-scale attack on our troops with the intention of taking over Goma but were unable to advance due to the heroic resistance put up by our gallant fighters.”

The SANDF also said the number of injured had yet to be confirmed, and some had varying degrees of injuries. Two of the killed South African soldiers were part of the UN peacekeeping force, while the other seven South Africans were part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission, also known as SAMIDRC.

“The rebel group M23 attacked the SAMIDRC in Goma to which SAMIDRC retaliated and successfully repelled the armed group,” the SADC posted on X.

“SADC commends the actions of the brave men and women from SAMIDRC who sacrificed their lives for the Region,” it added.

Thus this prompted Mbeki to respond, urging all parties involved to engage in a political dialogue to resolve the impasse in DRC.

Mbeki is quoted by SABC as saying people are dying unnecessarily: “You can’t resolve the problem in the eastern Congo by force of arms. You can not.

“You can send troops there, people will die but it can not solve the problem. I’m very sorry to hear that people have died from South Africa and other countries. It is very important, I would say, for us to disengage forces, disengage them so that there is no possibility of clashing.”

SABC says DRC has accused Rwanda of supporting the rebels; allegations denied by Rwanda’s president, Paul Kagame.

“Problem of M23 was born around 2012 because of same history, there is persecution,” Mbeki said. “These areas of eastern Congo, these people they have their ancestral land there. Maybe blame the colonialists. They are the ones responsible for that.”

According to Kenya’s online media, The East African, there has been intensified fighting around Goma, North Kivu’s largest city, with increasing casualties and a wave of displaced civilians.

“On Friday, the Congolese army announced the death of the governor of North Kivu, Major-General Peter Cirimwami, who was killed while overseeing frontline operations a few kilometres outside Goma: Congo army ‘to hold state funeral’ for Kivu governor killed by M23

“In the wake of the deteriorating security situation around Goma, Monusco has said it is temporarily relocating its non-essential personnel from the city, such as administrative staff and others who can continue to perform their duties from another location,” said the report.

Deutche Welle also reported that the UN Security Council rescheduled its emergency meeting, scheduled to take place tomorrow to today, Sunday, following a request from Kinshasa.

Diplomats told the media the emergency talks was to take place in the afternoon headed by the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, Bintou Keita.

DRC reportedly said it was pulling out its diplomats from Kigali, according to a letter from the Foreign Ministry to the Rwandan Embassy, dated January 24.

The UN peacekeeping force, also known as MONUSCO, entered Congo more than two decades ago and has around 14,000 peacekeepers on the ground.

Experts from Congo, the United States and the UN have accused Rwanda of backing the M23 armed group. The rebels are mainly composed of ethnic Tutsis who broke away from the Congolese army over a decade ago.