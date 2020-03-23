Former Real Madrid president dies due to Coronavirus

By Alex Kirkland, ESPN

Former president of Real Madrid, Lorenzo Sanz, has died at the age of 76 after contracting the coronavirus, his son, also named Lorenzo Sanz, confirmed the death on Saturday.

Writing on Twitter, Lorenzo Sanz Jnr. said: “My father has just died. He didn’t deserve this ending and in this way.

“One of the best, bravest, hardest-working people I’ve ever known leaves us. His family and Real Madrid were his passion. My mother and my siblings enjoyed all of his moments with pride. RIP.”

Sanz was the club’s president for five years, from 1995 to 2000, before being succeeded by Florentino Perez.

He had suffered a fever for over a week at home before being admitted to the Fundacion Jimenez Diaz hospital in Madrid on Tuesday.

More than 24,000 people have been infected with the virus in Spain, with nearly 1,400 deaths.

The club released a statement on Saturday that partly read: “The club wishes to convey its condolences to his wife Mari Luz, his children, Lorenzo, Francisco, Fernando, María Luz [Malula] and Diana, as well as his family and friends. Our condolences are shared by all madridistas.”

During Sanz’s time in charge Real Madrid won the Champions League twice — the club’s seventh European Cup in 1998 after a 32-year wait, and their eighth in 2000 as well as winning La Liga in 1997.

He was responsible for the signings of Predrag Mijatovic, who scored the winning goal in the 1998 Champions League final against Juventus as well as players such as Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf and Davor Suker.

Sanz had five children. His son Fernando, played as a defender for Real Madrid for four years from 1995 to 1999 and is now a La Liga Ambassador.